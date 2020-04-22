Ramadan Whatsapp Status To Wish Your Loved Ones A Very Happy Ramadan!

Ramadan, also commonly known as Ramzan, is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community. A commemoration of Muhammad's first revelation, the annual observance of Ramadan is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam and lasts twenty-nine to thirty days, from one sighting of the crescent moon to the next. Fasting from sunrise to sunset is fard (obligatory) for all adult Muslims who are not acutely or chronically ill, travelling, elderly, pregnant, breastfeeding, diabetic, or menstruating. The predawn meal is referred to as suhur, and the nightly feast that breaks the fast is called iftar. In 2020, the Ramadan is starting from April 25. Here are some Ramadan Whatsapp Status that you can upload. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Saudi Arabia's Religious Body Urges Muslims To Pray At Home During Ramadan

Ramadan Whatsapp Status

May Allah’s blessings shine upon you and your loved ones in this month and every other month. Ramadan Kareem!

May you always be in Allah’s loving hands. Ramadan Mubarak.

May you always be blessed with the love and protection of Allah. Wish you a happy Ramadan.

Also Read | Bosnia Mosques Disinfected Ahead Of Ramadan

May the spirit of Ramadan illuminate the world and show us the way to peace and harmony.

Wishing that Allah always blesses your family with smiles, happiness and togetherness! Ramadan Mubarak.

Make a sacrifice this Ramadan, and god will listen to your prayers with utmost attention.

May the Allah shower his blessings on you during this Ramadan and always.

A warm and heartfelt Ramzan wish for your near and dear ones. Happy Ramadan.

Also Read | Ramadan Calendar Malaysia 2020 | Here Are Ramadan Malaysia Timings

May The Noor Of This Blessed Month illuminate your heart, mind and soul and may your All prayers be answered.

Ramadan Mubarak! I hope every Muslims do good deeds and stay away from sins inshallah! Enjoy your Ramadan everyone.

Walk humbly Talk politely Dress neatly Treat kindly Pray attentively Donate generously May ALLAH bless & protect all of you.

Welcome Ramadan Walk humbly Talk politely Dress neatly Treat kindly Pray attentively Donate generously May Allah bless & protect you?

Also Read | Ramadan Calendar Lucknow 2020 | Know All Timings To Follow