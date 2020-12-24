Randalls Christmas Hours: Know If The Store Is Open On Christmas 2020

Randalls is a grocery store and a subsidiary of Albertsons Companies, Inc. They operate 32 supermarkets in Texas under the Randalls and Flagship Randalls banner. The chain includes 15 stores situated around the Austin area and 13 stores located near the Houston area, as of May 2020. The stores are quite busy during the holiday season and there are Randalls Christmas hours for the festival.

Also Read | Is Shopping In Stores Safe During The Pandemic?

Randalls Christmas hours

Randalls has different off days depending on the holidays. There are some holidays when the stores are open for a limited time period, called Randalls holiday hours. As Christmas is arriving, many want to know about Randalls Christmas hours so they can shop last minute during the festive season.

O Organics® will bring the milk, and Signature SELECT™ has the cookies. Come in and get our in-store exclusives to set out for Santa: https://t.co/z72gfAo58Y pic.twitter.com/kZ7iyij8aW — Randalls (@Randalls_Stores) December 23, 2020

Also Read | Italians Out Christmas Shopping Ahead Of Lockdown

Is Randalls open on Christmas 2020?

Randalls stores are open on Christmas day this year, but for a reduced working time. Randalls Christmas hours for December 25, 2020, Friday is from 9 am to 4 pm. The reduced hours for Thursday, December 24, 2020, Christmas Eve is 6 am to 8 pm. The day after Christmas, i.e. Saturday, December 26, 2020, the stores are open at regular hours, 6 am to 11 pm. The timing would help people who want to do some last-minute shopping and have a Merry Christmas 2020.

We’ve got a feast of fish to freshen up the holiday spread! #yum pic.twitter.com/pnxFc7zjJp — Randalls (@Randalls_Stores) December 21, 2020

Also Read | Germany Calls On All To Forgo Xmas Shopping Before Lockdown

Christmas Day is the time when several shops are closed. There are also other holidays when many grocery stores are shut down. However, Randalls are open on most holidays. Know Randalls holiday hours in 2020.

New Year's Day

Martin Luther King Day

President's Day

Good Friday

Easter

Memorial Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Veteran's Day

Day Before Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving (closed at 4 pm)

Black Friday

Also Read | Prince Harry Mistaken As 'salesman' By Kid While Christmas Shopping: Reports

Daily hours can vary depending on the store and locality. Pharmacy timing can also be different. Some stores could open late and/or close early on holidays. There are several places where online orders can also be given. The information is provided by holidaysshoppinghours.com.