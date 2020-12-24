Last Updated:

Randalls Christmas Hours: Know If The Store Is Open On Christmas 2020

Randalls Christmas Hours are being looked up by many as they can do last-minute grocery shopping during the festival season in 2020. Read to know details.

Shakir Khan
Randalls is a grocery store and a subsidiary of Albertsons Companies, Inc. They operate 32 supermarkets in Texas under the Randalls and Flagship Randalls banner. The chain includes 15 stores situated around the Austin area and 13 stores located near the Houston area, as of May 2020. The stores are quite busy during the holiday season and there are Randalls Christmas hours for the festival.

Randalls Christmas hours

Randalls has different off days depending on the holidays. There are some holidays when the stores are open for a limited time period, called Randalls holiday hours. As Christmas is arriving, many want to know about Randalls Christmas hours so they can shop last minute during the festive season.

Is Randalls open on Christmas 2020?

Randalls stores are open on Christmas day this year, but for a reduced working time. Randalls Christmas hours for December 25, 2020, Friday is from 9 am to 4 pm. The reduced hours for Thursday, December 24, 2020, Christmas Eve is 6 am to 8 pm. The day after Christmas, i.e. Saturday, December 26, 2020, the stores are open at regular hours, 6 am to 11 pm. The timing would help people who want to do some last-minute shopping and have a Merry Christmas 2020.

Christmas Day is the time when several shops are closed. There are also other holidays when many grocery stores are shut down. However, Randalls are open on most holidays. Know Randalls holiday hours in 2020.

  • New Year's Day
  • Martin Luther King Day
  • President's Day 
  • Good Friday
  • Easter 
  • Memorial Day 
  • Independence Day 
  • Labor Day 
  • Columbus Day 
  • Veteran's Day 
  • Day Before Thanksgiving 
  • Thanksgiving (closed at 4 pm)
  • Black Friday

Daily hours can vary depending on the store and locality. Pharmacy timing can also be different. Some stores could open late and/or close early on holidays. There are several places where online orders can also be given. The information is provided by holidaysshoppinghours.com.

