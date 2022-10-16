'Rang De Korea' Festival Kickstarts In Delhi With Bands Kingdom, BugAboo's Performances

South Korean culture is becoming more popular worldwide with its music and dramas. People are becoming aware of South Korean traditions and welcoming them with open hearts. On Saturday, October 15, a Korean Culture Festival titled Rang De Korea was commenced in Delhi to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Korean Culture Centre India (KCCI).

According to a report to ANI, the Korean Embassy's statement revealed the festival began with the lightening of the lamp by the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India, Chang Jae-bok. In his address to the audience, Chung Jae-bok mentioned the journey of KCCI in popularising Korean culture in India has been momentous. He mentioned that the youth of India is becoming better aware of the Korean culture. Moreover, South Korean cinema, music, food and fashion are also loved by people across the country.

He said, "Thanks to its dedication and efforts, Indian people, particularly youth are better aware of Korea and its multi-hued culture. Today, from music to movies, fashion to food, Indian youths have begun loving everything Korean." "As an Ambassador, nothing could be more exciting and satisfying than to see expanding frontiers of the Korean culture in India," he added.

𝐄𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐲 𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧(𝟏𝟎.𝟏𝟒.) pic.twitter.com/1y9fP5Zpwj — Korea Embassy India (@RokEmbIndia) October 15, 2022

More about Rang De Korea festival

The festival began with traditional Korean music named Samulnori and Haegeum performance. It was followed by the first-ever traditional Korean wedding in India. The audience also enjoyed a Taekwondo performance by a South Korean group named K-Tigers, who are known for globalizing the martial art form through their demonstrations. Taekwondo is Korean martial arts which include punching and kicking techniques. The performance was followed by a show put up by ID, a Korean fusion music band which combines South Korean music rhythms with Western beats.

The organisers made sure to involve performances by two musical groups in the itinerary. K-Pop boy band Kingdom and girl group BugAboo. The performances by the K-Pop bands reportedly received a lot of love from the audience. The event came to an end with the Hanbok fashion show. A Hallyu flea market was also organised for the audience at the venue.

Image: Twitter/@RokEmbIndia