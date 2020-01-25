Republic Day 2020: Different Creative Activities For Kindergarten Kids

Republic Day in India is celebrated on January 26 to honour and celebrate the day when the Indian Constitution came into effect. On this day, various celebrations take place in school, colleges, and offices. Indian flag 'Tiranga' is also hoisted across the nation. In schools, there are various activities organised for students to show their creativity, especially in kindergarten and primary school. These activities include papercraft, drawing, etc.

Make tricolour paper flowers

Papercraft and origami are one of the most creative ways to teach students and help them learn more about the country. One of the best activities to try with preschoolers at home or in schools is to help them make tricolour paper flowers. Tricolour paper flowers are basically flowers made from three different types of coloured papers. This could be simple ones for toddlers and preschoolers or little elaborate ones using Origami or paper quilling for kids aged above 10.

Introduce your kids to national symbols and currency

You can use a book to explain the national symbols and currency of India. This activity can be followed by matching the national symbol colour cards on a black and white printable.

Make National flag of India

Preschoolers enjoy painting the most as they love to play with colours and what's better than teaching them to draw the national flag of India with paint or even with pencil and crayons. This activity can even be done with DIY materials like popsicles or pencil shavings. Such activities not only keep them engaged and happy but also improve their moto skills and hand-eye coordination. You can even try to teach them to make the Indian flag with clay.

Paint Airshow for Republic Day

Another interesting activity to talk about how we celebrate Republic Day is to let your kid paint airshow for Republic Day. All it requires is a white paper, watercolors, and paintbrushes.

Image Source: Shutterstock