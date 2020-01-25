Republic Day Celebration In Delhi: All You Need To Know About The Grand Parade

Republic Day in India is celebrated on January, 26 every year. On the occasion, a grand parade is held in the capital of India, Delhi. The Republic Day parade is one of the largest and the most prestigious parades in India. The very first Republic Day parade was held in Delhi in 1950, and the tradition of the parade has been going on since.

The Republic Day parade goes on for three hours and it takes place at the Rajpath, Delhi. The parade starts its march from Rashtrapati Bhawan and goes on until the India Gate via the Rajpath. The Republic Day parade begins with the unfurling of the national flag, which is done by the President of India. The national anthem is then played as the everyone salutes the national flag. As the President’s Bodyguard extends the National Salute, a 21-gun salute is given.

Delhi: Full dress rehearsal of 'Republic Day Parade 2020' underway at Rajpath. pic.twitter.com/bXdBh76ztr — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2020

Delhi: #RepublicDay2019 parade will begin at Rajpath at 9.50 am, prior to which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay tribute at the Amar Jawan Jyoti pic.twitter.com/ByzZ4nwZTs — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2019

This is followed by the President of India handing out important awards like the Kirti Chakra and Ashok Chakra. Several regiments of the army, air force and navy march along with the bands at the parade. To signify the culture of various states in India, the Tableau of an array of states are displayed. The end of the parade is signified by a beating retreat ceremony.

Delhi: President of Brazil, Jair Messias Bolsonaro meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Brazil President is on a 4-day visit to India and will be chief guest at 71st Republic Day Parade. #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/Qtan18zsk8 — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2020

Each year, barring a few years, India hosts ahead of the state or government of another country. The guest from the foreign land is the state guest of honour for the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. In 1961, Queen Elizabeth 2 was the guest of honour for the ceremony. This year, the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro is the guest of honour for the ceremony.

