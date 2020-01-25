Republic Day Celebration In Hyderabad: Visit These Places To Celebrate R-Day

Republic day 2020 will be the seventy-first Republic day of India. Republic Day is celebrated as it marks the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect. On January 26, 1950, the Constitution of India replaced the Government of India Act (1935) as the governing document for India. Since then the practice of hoisting the flag has been practised to celebrate such an auspicious day. Here are a few things that you can do as a Republic Day celebration in Hyderabad.

Republic Day celebration in Hyderabad

BHEL Ambedkar Grounds

For the Republic Day celebration in Hyderabad, you can go to the BHEL Ambedkar Grounds. At the grounds you will see BHEL CISF jawans, Fire Services staff and 22 platoons of students from various schools are going to take part in a parade. This will be one of the best Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad that you can go to.

Charminar

For the Republic Day celebration in Hyderabad, you can go to the Charminar. You will be standing among the local people while you the flag is hoisted at this place of historical significance. This also will be one of the best Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad that you can go to.

Traffic Advisers for Republic Day celebration in Hyderabad

To avoid traffic snarls in the Hyderabad city the police force has issued a traffic advisory on January 26, 2020, from 9 am to 12 pm. During this, there will be changes in the flow of traffic and parking arrangements for the betterment of the commuters. Here are a few diversion points that will under the traffic advisory that you should know about.

Taj Island

Chapel Road T Junction

Old PS Saifabad

Basheerbagh Junction

Iqbal Minar

AR Petrol pump and

Adarsh Nagar

Photo by Shubham Rath on Unsplash