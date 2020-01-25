The Debate
Republic Day Celebration In Hyderabad: Visit These Places To Celebrate R-Day

Festivals

Republic Day celebration in Hyderabad: Here are a few places where you can go so that you can celebrant the 71st Republic Day of India. Read here to know more

republic day celebration in hyderabad

Republic day 2020 will be the seventy-first Republic day of India. Republic Day is celebrated as it marks the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect. On January 26, 1950, the Constitution of India replaced the Government of India Act (1935) as the governing document for India. Since then the practice of hoisting the flag has been practised to celebrate such an auspicious day. Here are a few things that you can do as a Republic Day celebration in Hyderabad.

Read Also| Republic Day Parade: How To Watch The 71st Republic Day Parade

Republic Day celebration in Hyderabad

BHEL Ambedkar Grounds

For the Republic Day celebration in Hyderabad, you can go to the BHEL Ambedkar Grounds. At the grounds you will see BHEL CISF jawans, Fire Services staff and 22 platoons of students from various schools are going to take part in a parade. This will be one of the best Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad that you can go to.

Read Also| Republic Day Images That You Can Send To Your Family And Friends

Charminar

For the Republic Day celebration in Hyderabad, you can go to the Charminar. You will be standing among the local people while you the flag is hoisted at this place of historical significance. This also will be one of the best Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad that you can go to.

Read Also| WATCH: Republic Day Parade Rehearsal In Keylong In Sub-zero Temperature

Traffic Advisers for Republic Day celebration in Hyderabad

To avoid traffic snarls in the Hyderabad city the police force has issued a traffic advisory on January 26, 2020, from 9 am to 12 pm. During this, there will be changes in the flow of traffic and parking arrangements for the betterment of the commuters. Here are a few diversion points that will under the traffic advisory that you should know about.

  • Taj Island
  • Chapel Road T Junction
  • Old PS Saifabad
  • Basheerbagh Junction
  • Iqbal Minar
  • AR Petrol pump and
  • Adarsh Nagar   

Read Also| Responsibility Of Protecting Constitution Lies With Citizens: Kejriwal At Republic Day Event

Photo by Shubham Rath on Unsplash

