R-D Celebration In Ladakh: From Parade To Socio-cultural Programmes, It Is A Grand Affair

Republic Day and Independence Day are celebrated across the country with huge pride. The days signify the freedom struggle and honour the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to free the nation from the clutches of the British Raj, who had colonised the country for over a century. This year India will celebrate the 71st Republic Day on Sunday. It is a proud moment for the country and its citizens. Read on to know more about the Republic Day celebration in Ladakh:

READ | Republic Day: JK Police Gets Max 108 Gallantry Medals, CRPF 76

Republic Day 2020 celebration in Ladakh

The 71st Republic Day celebration in Ladakh will, according to the reports, take place at Polo Ground, CEC LAHDC Leh. The celebrations will begin with a flag hoisting ceremony by the officials, and it will be followed by a parade by the NCC cadets.There will be cultural programs, including dance performances depicting the rich culture of our nation. This will also include traditional folk dance of Ladak and Leh. Preparations are in full swing in the Ladakh region for a grand celebration.

READ | Bengalaru Beefs Up Security Ahead Of Republic Day Celebrations

The main Republic Day parade will take place at Rajpath in New Delhi. The parade will march from the Rashtrapati Bhawan along the Rajpath, till the India Gate. It opens with the national flag hoisting by the President of India. It follows marching by the various regiments of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, along with their bands. It is aired on national television and is covered by several leading news agencies. On the day, various awards and medals are presented to those who have served the nation.

Grateful to the nation for honoring #CRPF Bravehearts and awarding 76 Gallantry medals and 62 Service Medals on the occasion of #RepublicDay2020 . CRPF reiterates its commitment to internal security of the country and ease of living for all its citizens. pic.twitter.com/IOdITRqOtL — 🇮🇳CRPF🇮🇳 (@crpfindia) January 25, 2020

READ | Assam: Security Tightened Ahead Of Republic Day

READ | Jammu And Kashmir: Security Tightened In Srinagar Ahead Of Republic Day

