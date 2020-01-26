Who Is Republic Day Chief Guest Jair Bolsonaro? Know All About The Brazilian President

India is preparing to celebrate its 71st Republic Day on January 26, 2020. Following the tradition, India has invited Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro as the Republic Day guest. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has arrived in India on a four-day visit beginning on Friday with an aim to "re-energise" the bilateral strategic partnership by boosting trade and investment, and deepening cooperation in key sectors such as agriculture, defence and energy. Reportedly, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold talks with Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro in New Delhi, on January 25, 2020. It is also reported that several agreements will be signed after the talks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed the Brazilian President. He also said in a tweet that the visit will add strength to India-Brazil relations. Reportedly in a statement, Mr Bolsonaro has expressed confidence that bilateral trade flows between the two nations will be boosted following this visit. He also added that he is happy to be the chief guest at the Republic Day Parade.

A warm welcome to President @jairbolsonaro!



We are delighted to host him and we look forward to his taking part in our Republic Day celebrations.



His visit will add strength to India-Brazil relations. pic.twitter.com/Ir5xqBbeSe — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2020

Here is everything you need to know about the Republic Day Cheif Guest Jair Bolsonaro

Jair Bolsonaro is the 38th President of Brazil since January 1, 2019. Before joining politics, he served as an army man and retired as an army captain after serving for almost seventeen years. He won 55 percent of the votes in a runoff against Fernando Haddad of the leftist Workers' Party (PT) in Brazil elections. Reportedly, the Republic Day guest President Jair Bolsonaro is a powerful supporter of agribusiness. He was also honoured with several Brazilian national awards.

