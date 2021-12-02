The festivities in New York City have officially started with the lightning of the famous Rockefeller Tree at the Rockefeller Centre on December 1. This tree is a massive Christmas tree that is placed every year in New York City's one of the most recognisable buildings, Rockefeller Centre. Annually, the Rockefeller Christmas Tree is set up and decorated around the middle of November, and it is lit up during a public celebration on a Wednesday following the Thanksgiving week.

Rockefeller Centre Tree Lighting custom

This year, the Rockefeller Christmas Tree was illuminated during the live performances which took place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. (local time). According to the building's website, the Rockefeller Centre tree lighting custom will take place every day from 6 a.m. until 12 a.m. On Christmas Day, the Rockefeller tree will be illuminated for 24 hours, and on New Year's Eve, it will be lit from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Where does the Rockefeller Christmas tree come from?

Since 1951, hundreds of millions of people have seen the illumination of the Christmas tree live on NBC's Christmas at Rockefeller Center. This year's Christmas tree is a huge Norway Spruce from Maryland that is about 79 feet tall. On November 13, the 12-ton tree was transported from Elkton to its final destination in New York City. According to the People website, the tree is adorned with a 900-pound star with 70 spikes coated in 3 million Swarovski crystals and 50,000 multicoloured lights connected by around 5 kilometres of wire.

Furthermore, traditionally, trees are donated to Rockefeller Center, which is then distributed as timber once it has been displayed. The late David Murbach, Manager of Rockefeller Center's Gardens Division, had looked for the required tree throughout upstate New York and nearby states, as well as Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, before he passed in 2009.

Once a tree has been chosen, it is supported by a crane while being chopped down, and then transported to a special telescopic trailer capable of transporting trees up to 125 feet tall. A local firm, Christmas Tree Brooklyn, then delivers the tree to the city. The tree is frequently draped in large red bows or banners expressing Christmas pleasantries to passers-by on its route to Manhattan.

Meanwhile, although the lighting of the tree has been the main feature of NBC's "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" live event, yet, it is worth noting that Carrie Underwood, Mickey Guyton, Harry Connick Jr., Brad Paisley, Rob Thomas, the Radio City Rockettes, and many more performed in the event.

(Image: Shutterstock)