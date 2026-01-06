Sakat Chauth 2026: First Chaturthi of the Year Today, Know Moonrise Time, Muhurat & Significance

Sakat Chauth, also known as Sankashti Chaturthi, is being observed today, January 6, marking the first Chaturthi fast of the year 2026. The day holds deep religious importance in Hindu tradition. On the day women typically observe a fast (vrat) for the long life, good health and prosperity of their children. Dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles, Sakat Chauth is believed to help devotees overcome hardships and negative influences.

When is Sakat Chauth observed?



Sakat Chauth will be observed today, January 6

Sakat Chauth falls on the fourth day (Chaturthi Tithi) of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Magha. Unlike other fasts, this vrat is broken only after sighting the moon, making moonrise an essential ritual aspect of the day.

Sakat Chauth 2026: Moonrise time & muhurat

As per Drik Panchang, moonrise today is expected to be around 8:54 PM in most parts of India. However, exact timings may vary depending on the city and geographical location, and it is advised to consult local priests for more accurate information.



The Chaturthi Tithi is observed throughout the day, until 06:52 am tomorrow, making it auspicious for fasting, Ganesh puja and chanting mantras like “Om Gan Ganapataye Namah.”

Rituals and fasting rules



On this day, devotees wake up early, take a ritual bath and observe a nirjala vrat (waterless fast) or consume fruits and light satvik food, depending on regional customs. Lord Ganesha is worshipped in the evening with offerings such as modaks, til (sesame) ladoos, jaggery and durva grass. The fast is broken only after performing Chandra darshan (moon worship) and offering arghya to the moon.

Significance of Sakat Chauth

Sakat Chauth is considered highly powerful as it is believed to protect children from illnesses, accidents and evil influences. Mythologically, the day is associated with Lord Ganesha defeating the demon Sankatasur, symbolising the victory of positivity over obstacles. Observing this vrat is said to bring peace, prosperity and relief from ongoing troubles.