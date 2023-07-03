Sawan 2023: Do's And Don'ts Of Fasting, Puja Rituals

Sawan 2023 is here and with it comes the month of Shravan, a time of celebration and devotion. Known for its auspicious nature and connection to Lord Shiva, this month holds significance for the followers of the Hindu religion. As people embrace the monsoon season and the blessings it brings for agriculture and harvest, they also observe fasts and seek divine blessings. However, there are certain do's and don’ts that one must keep in mind while observing fasts during this special month.

3 things you need to know

Sawan 2023 will start on July 4 and end on August 31.

This year, Sawan will have two Shivratris, falling on July 15 and August 14.

Sawan is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva who blesses the devotees with success, marriage and wealth.

Sawan 2023: Do's for Sawan puja ritual

Starting the day early, devotees should bathe and clean their Puja room, followed by sprinkling Ganga Jal. Gathering essential items for the puja, such as water, milk, sugar, ghee, curd, honey, sacred thread, sandalwood, flowers, bel leaves, cloves, cardamom and sweets, one should chant Shiv mantras. Devotees who choose to fast can break their fasts and partake in the vrat meal only in the evening.

Sawan 2023: Do's for Sawan fasting

First and foremost, devotees who observe the fast should do so with honesty and dedication throughout the month. This commitment reflects the true essence of spiritual practice. While fasting, it is important to ensure that the body receives essential nutrients. Keeping nuts and fruits handy can help provide necessary sustenance and prevent sickness.

(While Sawan Fasting be mindful of what is been consumed | Image: Shutterstock)

Staying hydrated is crucial, especially during the fasting period. Drinking fruit juice, water and buttermilk throughout the day will help you be hydrated. In cooking, replacing table salt with rock salt and using spices like cumin seeds, black pepper powder, red chilli powder and black peppercorns can enhance the flavours of the meals.

Sawan 2023: Don’ts for Sawan fasting

On the other hand, there are certain things that should be avoided during the month of Sawan. Consumption of onion, garlic, mustard oil, sesame oil, masoor dal (red lentils), brinjal (eggplant) as well as meat, eggs and alcohol is strictly prohibited. These restrictions are believed to purify the body and mind, enabling devotees to fully immerse themselves in spiritual practices.

(During Sawan fasting avoid regular dishes | Image: Shutterstock)

Additionally, it is advisable to steer clear of packaged juices during the fasting period. Such products often contain taste enhancers and preservatives that may not align with the purity sought during this sacred time. Using turmeric and tulsi leaves during Lord Shiva's worship is also not advised.

As Sawan unfolds, devotees across the country will engage in worship, fasting rituals and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. By adhering to the do's and don’ts of fasting, devotees can ensure a spiritually enriching and fulfilling experience during this auspicious month.

By following the prescribed guidelines, devotees can maintain their spiritual practices while nurturing their bodies and minds and experience the true essence of this holy month. Let the month of Shravan be a time of self-reflection, gratitude and divine connection for all devotees.