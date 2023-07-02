Sawan 2023: Significance, Important Dates And Puja Vidhi

Sawan, also known as Shravan, holds immense religious and cultural significance for the Hindus. It is the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar and typically falls between July and August. The month of Sawan holds special significance for the devotees of Lord Shiva. This period will be marked by abstinence, fasting and devotion to the lord.

3 things you need to know

For the first time in 19 years, this year, Sawan will be observed for over two months this year.

Devotees observe fast on Monday for lord Shiva and on Tuesday for goddess Parvati.

Coincidentally, a lot of auspicious festivals also fall during the month of Sawan.

Sawan 2023: Know the important dates

This year, Sawan will commence on July 4 and will conclude on August 31. After nearly two decades, the holy month will span over two months this year. During this time, temples devoted to the worship of Lord Shiva attract heavy footfalls. During this time, devotees pray to the lord for success, marriage, well being and wealth.

(This year, Sawan month starts on 4th July | Image: Shutterstock)

The remarkable aspect of Sawan is that the two Shivratris fall during this time. According to the Hindu calendar, 2023 is Adhikamas, and as a result, the month of Sawan will be observed twice. The first Sawan Shivratri wil fall on July 15 and the second on August 14.

This year's Sawan holds a unique significance as it is marked by a rare event that takes place once every 19 years. As a result, the festivities will extend over a period of 59 days.

The significance of Sawan as per Hindu scriptures

The significance of Sawan dates back to the ancient Hindu scriptures. According to the legend of Samudra Manthan, or the churning of the ocean, many auspicious things and beings like gems, jewels and divine creatures emerged from the ocean. However, along with these treasures, a deadly poison, 'halahal', also surfaced, posing a threat to the world.

(Lord Shiva is also known as Neelkanth | Image: Shutterstock)

In an act of selflessness, Lord Shiva drank the poison to protect the world. The poison turned his throat blue, earning him the name Neelkanth. To ease the effect of the poison, deities and demons offered Lord Shiva the holy water of Ganga river. This event, known as the Samudra Manthan, is believed to have taken place during the month of Sawan, leading to the month's celebration as a propitious time.

During Sawan, people engage in various religious and spiritual activities. Devotees observe fasts on Mondays, and unmarried women also observe fasts on Tuesdays, known as Mangla Gauri Vrat, to seek a desirable husband. Newly married devotees also observe fast.

Sawan is also famous for the Kanwar yatra, in which devotees of Lord Shiva undertake a pilgrimage to bring sacred Ganga water from Gaumukh to Haridwar.

(Devotees collect water from sacred rivers and carry it in small pots called Kanwars | Image: Shutterstock)

The Sawan month culminates with the celebration of Hariyali Teej. Unmarried girls observe the sixteen Monday fast, known as Solah Somvaar to pray for a desired husband. They worship Lord Shiva with utmost dedication and devotion, seeking his blessings for wish fulfillment.

Sawan 2023: Puja vidhi

To observe Sawan 2023 with proper rituals and devotion, devotees follow specific Puja Vidhi.

Visit the temple of Lord Shiva and perform Jalabhishek to the Shiv Ling.

Rise early in the morning, take a holy bath, and worship the idol of Lord Shiva while chanting Om Namah Shivaya.

Observe the Monday fast throughout the month.

Recite the Mahamrutunjaya mantra 108 times in honour of Lord Shiva.

Perform Rudrabhishek by offering milk, curd, ghee, honey and gangajal.

(Lord Shiva deevotes offer prayers at temples during the month of Sawan | Image: Shutterstock)

As the auspicious month of Sawan approaches, devotees await to immerse in the worship of Lord Shiva. The observance of rituals, fasting and prayers during this holy month brings devotees closer to the lord and provides an opportunity for spiritual growth and fulfillment.