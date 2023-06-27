Eid Al-Adha 2023: Biryani To Kebab, Traditional Dishes To Feast On This Bakrid

Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid or Bakrid, is an important Islamic holiday celebrated by Muslims around the world. Eid al-Adha is also a time for families and friends to come together and indulge in a variety of delectable traditional delicacies.

Dishes haleem, kebabs, biryani, mutton rogan gosht and kofta bring families and friends together.

These traditional dishes reflect the rich culinary heritage of the Muslim community.

A traditional Eid spread would consist of biryani, naan or paratha, a sweet dish and other food items.

Haleem

One cannot think of Eid al-Adha without mentioning Haleem. This rich and hearty stew is made with slow-cooked meat, lentils, and wheat, resulting in a thick and flavourful dish. Haleem is traditionally prepared with mutton or beef and infused with aromatic spices like cumin, ginger and cinnamon.

It is typically garnished with fried onions, fresh coriander and a squeeze of lemon juice. The creamy texture and distinct taste of Haleem make it a must-try delicacy during Eid.

(Haleem is made with slow-cooked meat, lentils and wheat | Image: Shutterstock)

Kebab

Kebabs are a staple during Eid celebrations and come in various forms. Seekh Kebabs are made from minced meat, usually lamb or beef, mixed with spices, herbs, and onions. They are then skewered and grilled to perfection. Shami Kebabs, on the other hand, are made with ground meat, lentils and spices, forming a patty that is shallow-fried.

Chicken Tikka or Boti Kebabs are also popular choices, where marinated chicken pieces are cooked on a skewer or grills. These succulent kebabs are often served with mint chutney and freshly baked bread.

(Galouti Kebab is a melt-in-your-mouth delicacy that rose to prominence in the era of the nawabs | Image: Shutterstock)

Biryani

No Eid celebration is complete without a steaming plate of aromatic biryani. Biryani is a flavourful rice dish that originated in the Indian subcontinent but has gained popularity worldwide. It is made by layering fragrant basmati rice with meat (such as chicken, mutton, or fish), a blend of spices, caramelised onions, and garnished like saffron and fried nuts.

The rice and meat are cooked together on a low flame, allowing the flavour to infuse into every grain. The result is a heavenly combination of tender meat, aromatic rice and burst of flavours in every bite.

(Biryani is a flavorful rice dish that originated in the Indian subcontinent | Image: Shutterstock)

Mutton rogan gosht

Mutton rogan gosht is a classic dish from the royal kitchens of Kashmir, India. The dish contains succulent pieces of mutton cooked in a rich, red gravy made from a blend of spices, yogurt and saffron. The slow cooking process ensures that the meat becomes tender and absorbs the flavours of the aromatic spices. The vibrant red colour of the curry is derived from the use of Kashmiri red chilli powder and dried rose petals. Mutton rogan gosht is best enjoyed with naan or steamed rice.

(Mutton rogan gosht is a classic dish from the royal kitchens of Kashmir, India | Image: Shutterstock)

Kofta

Kofta is a versatile dish that can be prepared with various types of meat or vegetarian substitutes. It consists of meatballs or vegetable balls that are cooked in a flavourful gravy. The meatballs are typically made by mixing minced meat with spices, herbs and binders like breadcrumbs or grated vegetables. They are then simmered in a tomato-based curry or creamy sauce. Kofta can be served with rice, bread or even as a filling for sandwiches.

(Kofta is a versatile dish that can be prepared with various types of meat or vegetarian substitutes | Image: Shutterstock)

These traditional delicious Eid delicacies are not only delicious but also a reflection of the rich culinary heritage of the muslim community. They bring families and friends together to celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid and create lasting memories. The flavour, aromas and textures of these dishes will undoubtedly make your holiday even more memorable. Eid Mubarak!