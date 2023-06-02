Vat Purnima Vrat 2023: Date, Time, Puja Vidhi, And Significance Of Vat Purnima Vrat

Vat Purnima, also known as Vat Savitri Purnima, is a significant Hindu fasting ritual observed by married women in various parts of India. This auspicious day celebrates the bond between a married woman and her husband, and it holds great importance in Hindu mythology. Vat Purnima Vrat 2023 falls on June 3, 2023, and is expected to be observed with great devotion and enthusiasm, by married women across the country. Let us delve into the details of this revered festival with its puja vidhi (ritual) and profound significance.

Vat Purnima Vrat Date and Time

The Purnima Tithi, according to Drik Panchang, will start at 3:36 PM on June 3 and terminate at 1:41 PM on June 4, 2023. It is based on the Hindu lunar calendar and falls on a full moon (Purnima) in the month of Jyeshtha. This typically corresponds to May or June in the Gregorian calendar. On this day, married women wake up early in the morning and commence their fasting and prayers.

Vat Purnima Vrat Puja Vidhi (Ritual)

The observance of Vat Purnima Vrat involves a series of rituals that are meticulously followed by married women. Here is a step-by-step puja vidhi for Vat Purnima Vrat:

1. Preparation: Married women prepare for the occasion by taking a bath early in the morning, then dressing up in traditional attire. They wear beautiful sarees or suits and adorn themselves with jewellery.

2. Fasting: Women observe a strict fast throughout the day, abstaining from food and water. The fast is observed to seek the longevity and well-being of their husbands.

3. Vat Vriksha Worship: The central ritual of Vat Purnima Vrat involves worshipping the sacred banyan tree, known as the Vat Vriksha. Women tie sacred white threads around the tree and offer prayers, seeking blessings for a blissful married life.

4. Savitri-Satyavan Legend: Women recite the tale of Savitri and Satyavan, an epic story of love, devotion, and determination. It symbolises the unwavering commitment of a wife towards her husband and her determination to protect him from any adversity.

5. Offerings and Prayers: Women offer water, flowers, fruits, and other traditional items to the Vat Vriksha and pray for the well-being and longevity of their husbands.

6. Conclusion: After completing the puja, women break their fast by consuming prasad (offering) from the rituals. They seek the blessings of the elderly, exchange gifts with other married women, and celebrate together.

Vat Purnima Vrat Significance

Vat Purnima Vrat holds immense significance in Hindu culture, primarily for married women. The festival is rooted in the legend of Savitri, a devoted wife who fought with the Lord of Death, Yama, to bring her husband back to life. It symbolises the strength, dedication, and selflessness of a woman toward her husband.

Observing Vat Purnima Vrat is believed to bring happiness, prosperity, and longevity to married life. It is considered an opportunity for women to express love, care, and gratitude towards their husbands. The Vat Vriksha, which represents Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Shiva, is worshipped as a sacred symbol of the divine union between a husband and wife.

Vat Purnima Vrat, is a revered festival celebrated by married women all over India. Through fasting, rituals and prayers, women express their devotion and seek blessings for the safety, good health and long life of their husbands. This day serves as a reminder of the power of love, commitment, and sacrifice within a marital relationship. By observing Vat Purnima Vrat, women honour age-old traditions and enrich their lives with joy, harmony, and spiritual fulfilment.