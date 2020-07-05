Sawan Status To Share On WhatsApp And Other Social Media Platforms

The month of Sawan will be starting from July 6 this year-round. Sawan 2020 will be a precious month for the devotees of Lord Shiva who celebrate the days dedicated to the supreme power. It is believed that praying to Lord Shiva in the month of Sawan brings prosperity, happiness and success in life. People chant mantras and observe fasts dedicated to Lord Shiva.

According to Hindu beliefs, the month of Sawan is considered to be one of the most auspicious months which allows devotees to receive blessings from Lord Shiva. The month is also recognised as 'Shravan' and 'Avani'. Read below for some of the best Sawan statuses to share on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

Also read: 4th of July Wishes To Greet Your Near And Dear Ones On This Special Occasion

Sawan Status to share

May Lord Shiva give power and strength to everyone. Wishing you and your family Happy Sawan!

There is no difference between the soul and the Shiva. Your true nature is Shiva, and Shiva is peace, infinity, beauty and the non-dual one. Ratri means to take refuge. Shivratri is taking refuge in Shiva. Happy Sawan!

Shiv ki shakti, Bhole ki bhakti, khushiyon ki bahar de, Mahadev ki kripa se aapko zindgi ke har kadam par safalta mile. Happy Month of Sawan!

Chanting “Om Namah Shivaya” will bring Lord Shiva blessings on you. Happy Sawan Shivratri!

Let us pray sacred mantras in the praise of eternal saviour. Wish you be blessed by Lord Shiva. Happy Sawan!

Also read: Canada Day wishes to greet your near and dear ones on this special occasion

May Lord Shiva shower his benign blessings on you and your family. May happiness and peace surround you with his eternal love and strength.

Celebrate the auspicious month of Sawan with the joy of heart and help people understand the values of Lord Shiva.

There is no difference between the soul and the Shiva. Your true nature is Shiva, and Shiva is peace, infinity, beauty and the non-dual one. Ratri means to take refuge. Shivratri is taking refuge in Shiva. Happy Sawan!

Lord Shiva fills into us his divine blessings and gives us solidarity to move forward with truth, purity, and divinity. Happy Sawan!

May Lord Shiva shower upon you all his choicest endowments in this auspicious month of Sawan. Jai Shiva Shankar

Also read: Doctor's Day messages in English to wish and thank doctors on National Doctor's Day

Image courtesy - Julie Ricard on Unsplash

Anger he is, love he is, destructor he is and creator he is. Say bum bum hole. Happy Sawan!

Those who drink nectar are called devas And those who drink poison are known as the lord of lords. Happy Sawan!

The essence of Shiva is in your existence. Search for him and you shall find yourself. Happy Sawan!

Har Har Mahadev!!!

May Lord Shiva shower his benign blessing to you and your family. May happiness & peace surround you!!

In order to discover life, one must discover Shiva. Happy Sawan!

Also read: Doctor's Day Wishes in Hindi to share with your friends and family