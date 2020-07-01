Canada Day Wishes To Greet Your Near And Dear Ones On This Special Occasion

Canada Day is the national day of the country. It marks the anniversary of July 1, 1867, which is the effective date of the Constitution Act, earlier known as the British North America Act. It united three separate colonies of the province of Canada, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick into a single dominion within the British Empire called Canada.

The federal statutory holiday was initially known as Dominion Day. However, its name got changed in 1982, the year in which Canada Act patriated the Canadian Constitution.

This year, Canada Day will be quite different from any other year before. During the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no mass gatherings because of which the City of Edmonton had to cancel the traditional Canada Day event and fireworks display. However, people can celebrate the day safely, while following guidelines. So, we have compiled wishes for people to greet their friends and family members on the 153rd Canada Day. Read on to know wishes for Canada Day:

Canada Day wishes

Sending you warm wishes on the 1st of July. Have a good time with your family and friends.

Let us come together and reunite like the provinces of Canada, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. Happy Canada Day.

This is one of those days that makes us remember to have pride in who we’re. Happy Canada day!

Wishing everyone a “Happy Canada Day 2020” on the country’s 153rd Birthday.

Happy Canada Day, everyone! Let us all take a moment to take a look back at some of the incredible contributions of Canadians throughout history.

Canada has produced some great pop singers in recent years. I hope the pattern continues. Happy Canada Day!

Our nation has made substantial progress over the past few years. A huge toast to our lovely country. Happy Canada Day!

It is with great joy that we celebrate Canada Day. It must feel great to be on the same continent as America.

Happy Canada Day to all Canadians. Let us allocate some time to stand by our beautiful flag.

Canada Day is a time for friends to get together, just like Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Ontario and Quebec. Enjoy Canada Day with friends from all over!

Now that you’re officially a Canadian, I wanted to wish you a very happy Canada day.

On the first Canada Day, Canada became its own great kingdom. These days, Canada becomes its own great party! Have fun and enjoy Canada Day!

It’s not every day that we get to take pride in our country. Happy Canada Day, everyone.

In recent years, Canada day has been accepted as a truly global holiday. It’s celebrated all around the world. And it is my hope that all of you have a very Happy Canada Day wherever you are.

Canada Day is the day we all think about how far we've come. Congratulations to you, Canada! And a very happy Canada Day to one and all!

It’s the first of July again. Happy Canada day! Hope you have a great day!

Happy birthday, Canada! And a wonderful Canada Day to you and the people closest to you! Celebrating more than a century and a half of our Canada!

Bud, an entire day to watch a parade and get a holiday sounds like a dream come true. Happy Canada Day!

Time to fly the flag and have fun with family and friends! Enjoy a barbecue or see a parade! Canada Day is a holiday for everyone -- have a happy one!

Historically speaking, Canada day was a big milestone. It is my hope that our friendship will reach new milestones, just like Canada day.

Happy Canada Day to my friends and family. Sending my love and warm wishes to you on this day!

My friend, let us unite our spirits on the joyous occasion of Canada. Observing the parade pass by, let us recount the fond memories of olden days. Happy Canada Day!

Today is one of those days where we get to take a look into the telescopes of the past. Our founding fathers meant for us to grow into a great nation, and we have. Happy Canada Day, everyone!

