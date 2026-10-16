Shardiya Navratri 2026: When Is Maha Ashtami October 18 Or 19? Know Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi

Shardiya Navratri 2026: The vibrant festival of Goddess Durga is underway. It is a nine-day festival celebrated across India. Among the most significant days are Maha Ashtami and Mana Navami. On these days, devotees offer prayer to Goddess Durga, observe fasts, perform havan and Kanya pujan. This year, people are confused as they are unable to decide when to observe Maha Ashtami. So here we are with detailed information.

According to Panchang, Hindu festivals are celebrated, which begin at sunrise (udya tithi), and Maha Ashtami falls at sunrise on October 19.

Maha Ashtami 2026: Date & Shubh Muhurat

Ashtami Tithi Begins: Sunday, October 18, 2026, at 8:27 AM

Ashtami Tithi Ends: Monday, October 19, 2026, at 10:51 AM

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Maha Navami Begins: Monday, October 19, 2026, at 10:51 AM

Maha Ashtami 2026: Which Maa Durga avatar to worship?

Maa Mahagauri, a form of Goddess Parvati, is worshipped on this day. According to mythology, Parvati undertook severe penance to win Lord Shiva's love. Pleased with her devotion, Shiva married her, but her intense efforts caused her to lose her fair complexion. To regain it, she sought Lord Brahma’s help, who advised her to defeat the demons Sumbha and Nisumbha and then bathe in the Ganges. After this, she emerged as Maa Mahagauri.

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Maha Ashtami 2026: Rituals

The day begins with Mahasnan and Shodashopachar Puja, where all nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped in nine small pots, representing the nine Shaktis of Durga. Kumari Puja, where young unmarried girls are revered, also takes place on this day.

The Sandhi Puja, held at the juncture of the last 24 minutes of Ashtami Tithi and the first 24 minutes of Navami Tithi, is considered the most auspicious time during the entire Durga Puja.