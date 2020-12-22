Share Market Holidays In July 2021: Check Out The List Of Holidays In BSE & NSE

Quick links:
The share market schedules a list of holidays during which the traders do not trade. If you are already a trader or someone beginning to start an online trading account, you need to keep a track of stock market holidays. The National Stock Exchange NSE holidays or the Bombay Stock Exchange BSE holidays are two key factors one needs to keep watch on.
As per the weekly schedule, all the share and stock exchanges function five days a week, i.e, from Monday to Friday. Apart from the weekends, the share market also has several blocked holidays for several National holidays and specific festive occasions. Having mentioned that, take a look at share market holidays in July.
Also Read | Here are the dates for Share Market Holidays in January, see the list
July is the seventh month according to the Georgian calendar which is followed in India. The month of July has only one holiday for the share market. This holiday will be followed by the following sections, Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment.
July 21, 2021, Wednesday - Bakri Id
Also Read | Vedanta gets in-principle nod for delisting from BSE, NSE
In the share market, traders also need to keep a track of trading holidays for the Commodity Derivatives Segment. The Commodity Derivatives Segment varies from the Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment. In BSE holidays for the commodity derivatives, one can find some evening sessions open for trading on even certain holidays. Check out the commodity derivatives' holidays in July.
|
Festival
|Date
|Day
|Morning session (9:00 am to 5:00 pm)
|
Evening session (5:00 pm to 11:30/11:55 pm)
|Bakri Id
|July 21, 2020
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Open
Also Read | Stock gains deliver more records on Wall Street
Also Read | US Senate approves legislation to ‘kick’ China off Wall Street; awaits Trump's nod