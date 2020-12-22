Share Market Holidays In July 2021: Check Out The List Of Holidays In BSE & NSE

The share market schedules a list of holidays during which the traders do not trade. If you are already a trader or someone beginning to start an online trading account, you need to keep a track of stock market holidays. The National Stock Exchange NSE holidays or the Bombay Stock Exchange BSE holidays are two key factors one needs to keep watch on.

As per the weekly schedule, all the share and stock exchanges function five days a week, i.e, from Monday to Friday. Apart from the weekends, the share market also has several blocked holidays for several National holidays and specific festive occasions. Having mentioned that, take a look at share market holidays in July.

Share Market Holidays in July:

July is the seventh month according to the Georgian calendar which is followed in India. The month of July has only one holiday for the share market. This holiday will be followed by the following sections, Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment.

July 21, 2021, Wednesday - Bakri Id

Next share market holiday in July:

Share market holidays for Commodity Derivatives Segment in July:

In the share market, traders also need to keep a track of trading holidays for the Commodity Derivatives Segment. The Commodity Derivatives Segment varies from the Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment. In BSE holidays for the commodity derivatives, one can find some evening sessions open for trading on even certain holidays. Check out the commodity derivatives' holidays in July.

Festival Date Day Morning session (9:00 am to 5:00 pm) Evening session (5:00 pm to 11:30/11:55 pm) Bakri Id July 21, 2020 Wednesday Closed Open

Share Market holiday list

Republic Day: January 26, 2021, Tuesday

Mahashivratri: March 11, 2021, Thursday

Holi: March 29, 2021, Monday

Good Friday: April 02, 2021, Friday

Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti: April 14, 2021, Wednesday

Ram Navami: April 21, 2021, Wednesday

7Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id): May 13, 2021, Thursday

Bakri Id: July 21, 2021, Wednesday

Muharram: August 19, 2021, Thursday

Ganesh Chaturthi: September 10, 2021, Friday

Dussehra: October 15, 2021, Friday

Diwali * Laxmi Pujan: November 04, 2021, Thursday

Diwali Balipratipada: November 05, 2021, Friday

Gurunanak Jayanti: November 19, 2021, Friday

