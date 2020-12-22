Last Updated:

Share Market Holidays In July 2021: Check Out The List Of Holidays In BSE & NSE

Read on & take a look at share market holidays in July 2021. Apart from weekends, here are some national holidays & special festivals when the market is closed.

The share market schedules a list of holidays during which the traders do not trade. If you are already a trader or someone beginning to start an online trading account, you need to keep a track of stock market holidays. The National Stock Exchange NSE holidays or the Bombay Stock Exchange BSE holidays are two key factors one needs to keep watch on.

As per the weekly schedule, all the share and stock exchanges function five days a week, i.e, from Monday to Friday. Apart from the weekends, the share market also has several blocked holidays for several National holidays and specific festive occasions. Having mentioned that, take a look at share market holidays in July. 

Share Market Holidays in July: 

July is the seventh month according to the Georgian calendar which is followed in India. The month of July has only one holiday for the share market. This holiday will be followed by the following sections, Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment.  

  • July 21, 2021, Wednesday - Bakri Id

Next share market holiday in July: 

Share market holidays for Commodity Derivatives Segment in July: 

In the share market, traders also need to keep a track of trading holidays for the Commodity Derivatives Segment. The Commodity Derivatives Segment varies from the Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment. In BSE holidays for the commodity derivatives, one can find some evening sessions open for trading on even certain holidays. Check out the commodity derivatives' holidays in July. 

Festival

 Date Day Morning session (9:00 am to 5:00 pm)

Evening session (5:00 pm to 11:30/11:55 pm)
Bakri Id July 21, 2020 Wednesday Closed Open

Share Market holiday list 

  • Republic Day: January 26, 2021, Tuesday
  • Mahashivratri: March 11, 2021, Thursday
  • Holi: March 29, 2021, Monday
  • Good Friday: April 02, 2021, Friday
  • Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti: April 14, 2021, Wednesday
  • Ram Navami: April 21, 2021, Wednesday
  • 7Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id): May 13, 2021, Thursday
  • Bakri Id: July 21, 2021, Wednesday
  • Muharram: August 19, 2021, Thursday
  • Ganesh Chaturthi: September 10, 2021, Friday
  • Dussehra: October 15, 2021, Friday
  • Diwali * Laxmi Pujan: November 04, 2021, Thursday
  • Diwali Balipratipada: November 05, 2021, Friday
  • Gurunanak Jayanti: November 19, 2021, Friday

