Here Are The Dates For Share Market Holidays In January, See The List

With only a few days left in 2020, the new year is fast approaching. Along with hope and joy, 2021 is going to bring many holidays as well. While January is going to be filled with special days, the rest of the year will also see many holidays for people to enjoy with their families. Just like offices across India, the National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange will also observe holidays and the share market will remain closed on those days. For instance, if Christmas falls on a weekend, some of the markets get an off on a Friday before or the Monday that follows. Read on to see Share Market Holidays in January.

What is the National Stock Exchange?

According to Bankbazaar.com, the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) is the leading share market or the stock exchange of India. It is located in Mumbai, Maharashtra, and was established in 1992. It marked the beginning of de-materialized electronic exchange in India. Vikram Limaye is currently serving NSE as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer. In 2021, the NSE will witness thirteen holidays in total.

What is the Bombay Stock Exchange?

BSE Limited was formerly known as the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. It is an Indian stock exchange located at Dalal Street, Mumbai. The report in bankbazaar.com reveals that it was established in 1875, and is Asia's oldest stock exchange. The BSE is the world's 10th largest stock exchange with an overall market capitalisation of more than US$2.2 trillion in April 2018. Justice Vikramajit Sen; is the current Chairman of the BSE and Ashishkumar Chauhan; is the MD & CEO of the stock exchange.

Share Market Holidays in January

NSE Holidays & BSE Holidays

Republic Day: Tuesday, Jan. 26

Mahashivaratri: Thursday, March 11

Holi: Monday, March 29

Good Friday: Friday, April 2

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti: Wednesday, April 14

Ram Navami: Wednesday, April 21

Eid al-Fitr: Thursday, May 31

Eid al-Adha: Tuesday, July 20

Ashura/Muharram: Thursday, August 19

Ganesh Chaturthi: Friday, Sept.10

Dusshera: Friday, Oct.15

Diwali: Thursday, November 4

Guru Nanak Jayanti: Friday, November 19

Other special days in January 2020

Jan. 1: English New Year

The English New Year starts on January 1, which is the first day of the modern Gregorian calendar. The Gregorian calendar is also called as Western Calendar and Christian Calendar. It was reformed in the year 1582 to the Julian calendar and stored January 1 as a New Year Day. This calendar is widely adopted by most of the countries.

Jan.12: National Youth Day

The National Youth Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. In 1984, the Government of India declared 12 January as the National Youth Day and it has been celebrated every year since 1985. It is celebrated to encourage and inspire the youths of India.

Jan. 23: Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti

Subhas Chandra Bose was an Indian freedom fighter born on January 23, 1897, in Cuttack, Orissa. He was popularly known as Netaji and was one of the prominent leaders who struggled for India's Independence from British rule. He is famously known for building the Indian National Army with the help of the Japanese.

Jan.26: Republic Day

India commemorates the day of January 26, as Republic Day. In 1950, on the very same day, the Constitution of India came into force. It is the day when the Declaration of Independence was promulgated by the Indian National Congress.

Jan. 30: Gandhi Punyatithi

Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on January 30, in 1948. In the memory of Mahatma Gandhi, this day is observed as the Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs' Day. The anniversary of the deaths of great Freedom Fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru on March 23, 1931, is also celebrated as Martyrs' Day or Shaheed Diwas.On this day the president, the vice president, the prime minister, the defence minister, and the three Service Chiefs gather at the samadhi at Rajghat memorial and pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.