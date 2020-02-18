Shivaji Jayanti Celebration In Schools: Everything You Need To Know

Shivaji Maharaj is one of the bravest Maratha warriors. He stood up against Aurangzeb, the Mughal emperor. He also found the Maratha kingdom. Every year on 19th February, Shivaji’s birthday is celebrated with excitement, especially in the state of Maharashtra.

Shiv Jayanti or Shivaji Jayanti is a festival and public holiday in the Indian state of Maharashtra. This festival is celebrated on February 19, as the birth anniversary of the Maratha emperor, Shivaji. The festival is also celebrated in some parts outside of Maharashtra.

Shivaji Jayanti celebration in schools

On the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti, various activities are conducted in schools in order to create awareness in the young minds of the children regarding the valiant Maratha warrior, Shivaji Maharaj. These help them to stand up for themselves as well as carve discipline and force into their young minds. Young students also celebrate Shivaji.

The students and teachers from various schools and educational organisations celebrate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja’s birth anniversary on 18th February. They do it with great excitement by organising various cultural programs. Students during this occasion often enact an event from the immersive life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Besides performing the acts, students also came in a traditional dress, typically in Konkani dress, Gujarati dress, South Indian dress, etc and bring sweet dishes. Shivaji was quite secular and engaged many Muslims in his army. Sometimes, a small puja is also conducted to seek Shivaji Maharaj’s blessings.

Shivaji Jayanti 2020

Like every year, this year we will see various schools celebrate Shivaji Jayanti to honour the great leader of this nation. Shivaji was also believed to be one of the leaders who founded a naval force to protect his ground. Shivaji was born in Shivneri Fort in Junnar, which is 100 km east of Mumbai. Every year on 19th February, Shivaji’s birthday is celebrated widely across the state of Maharashtra.