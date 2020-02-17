Is Shivaji Jayanti A Bank Holiday? Here Are The Details About The Day

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, popularly known as Shiv Jayanti, is celebrated on February 19 every year. The day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of the Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It is celebrated on a grand scale in the state of Maharashtra.

Shivaji Jayanti is considered a bank holiday in Maharashtra. The festival is celebrated on February 19 and is a public holiday for people in Maharastra. Some people also celebrate Shivaji Jayanti according to the Hindu calendar, however, most people celebrate it on February 19 every year.

Other bank holidays in the month of February are February 21, 2020, that is Maha Shivratri and February 22, 2020, that is fourth Saturday. Shivaji Jayanti is declared to be a bank and public holiday only in Maharashtra. Other states of India do not have a holiday on this occasion. Banks run the same as a regular day.

History

In the year 1869, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule discovered the tomb of Shivaji Maharaj in Raigad and went on to wrote the first and longest ballad on the life of the Maratha warrior. Shivaji Jayanti was started by Mahatma Jyotirao Phule in 1870, with the first event being held in Pune. Since then, Shivaji Jayanti celebrations have expanded on a large scale. After this, Bal Gangadhar Tilak worked to unite people during the British era through Shiv Jayanti. In the 20th century, Babasaheb Ambedkar also celebrated Shiv Jayanti and was twice the president of Shivaji Jayanti's program.

About Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Shivaji Bhosale was an Indian warrior-king and a member of the Bhonsle Maratha clan. Shivaji carved out an enclave from the declining Adilshahi sultanate of Bijapur that marked the genesis of the Maratha Empire. In 1674, he was formally crowned as the Chhatrapati (emperor) of the realm at Raigad.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock

