Kiara Advani Looks Chic In A Septum Ring, Highlights On New Poster Of Netflix's 'Guilty'

Bollywood News

Kiara Advani will be seen next in Netflix's Indian origin movie named 'Guilty'. The poster of the same was shared by Netflix and the star on their Instagram

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
kiara advani

Kiara Advani seems to be on a roll since the beginning of the year 2020. The actor has been landing roles after roles and has a huge list of upcoming movies in her kitty. Kiara will be soon appearing in Netflix's new Indian origin film named Guilty.

Guilty posted revealed

Kiara Advani's Netflix film poster was shared by the official Instagram account of the OTT site. The poster features a close-up look of Kiara with platinum blonde streaks and a septum piercing. Here is the post:

ALSO READ | Advani Uses Jackets Aptly To Style Most Of Her Looks, See Pictures

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in) on

ALSO READ | Kiara Advani, Shruti Hassan & Rakul Preet Spread 'self-love' Message On Valentine's Day

The movie will be released under the banner Dharmatic, which is the digital arm of Dharma Productions. The film Guilty is directed by Ruchi Narain. According to an article in a leading daily, the movie traces the story of a musician's girlfriend who comes to know that her boyfriend is accused of rape. 

ALSO READ | Kiara Advani Looks Like A Breath Of Fresh Air In These Green Outfits

The story will show different versions of the truth as the question of who is guilty arises. Kiara Advani will be essaying the role of the musician's girlfriend. The article claims that Kiara had once described this character as the complete antithesis of her character Preeti in her last blockbuster Kabir Singh

ALSO READ | Kiara Advani's Best Chart-topping Numbers That You Should Not Miss

Kiara Advani is currently preparing Laxmmi Bomb, which is a remake of the Tamil movie Muni 2: Kanchana. The actor had talked about how the makers of Laxmmi Bomb are putting their best foot forward to make the movie a 'crackling entertainer'. Kiara is also a part of the second instalment of the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan. Other than these two films, Kiara will be seen in the biopic of Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra titled Shershah and  Abir Sengupta's Indoo Ki Jawani

ALSO READ | Kiara Advani's Movies Before She Gained Prominence In 'Kabir Singh'

Source: Netflix India Instagram

 

 

Published:
