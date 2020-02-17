Kiara Advani Looks Chic In A Septum Ring, Highlights On New Poster Of Netflix's 'Guilty'

Kiara Advani seems to be on a roll since the beginning of the year 2020. The actor has been landing roles after roles and has a huge list of upcoming movies in her kitty. Kiara will be soon appearing in Netflix's new Indian origin film named Guilty.

Guilty posted revealed

Kiara Advani's Netflix film poster was shared by the official Instagram account of the OTT site. The poster features a close-up look of Kiara with platinum blonde streaks and a septum piercing. Here is the post:

The movie will be released under the banner Dharmatic, which is the digital arm of Dharma Productions. The film Guilty is directed by Ruchi Narain. According to an article in a leading daily, the movie traces the story of a musician's girlfriend who comes to know that her boyfriend is accused of rape.

The story will show different versions of the truth as the question of who is guilty arises. Kiara Advani will be essaying the role of the musician's girlfriend. The article claims that Kiara had once described this character as the complete antithesis of her character Preeti in her last blockbuster Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani is currently preparing Laxmmi Bomb, which is a remake of the Tamil movie Muni 2: Kanchana. The actor had talked about how the makers of Laxmmi Bomb are putting their best foot forward to make the movie a 'crackling entertainer'. Kiara is also a part of the second instalment of the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan. Other than these two films, Kiara will be seen in the biopic of Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra titled Shershah and Abir Sengupta's Indoo Ki Jawani.

Source: Netflix India Instagram

