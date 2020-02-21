Significance Of Mahashivratri: Why Is This Auspicious Day Celebrated?

The fourteenth day of every month is observed as a Shivratri, which usually falls a day before the New Moon. There are 12 Shivratris in a year, and among them, the most prominent one is the Mahashivratri, which occurs in the month of February. Here is what you need to know about the significance of Mahashivratri, and why it is celebrated.

Significance of Mahashivratri

Lord Shiva is the most feared deity in the Hindu pantheon. He is also referred to as Mahadev, meaning the greatest of Gods, or the God of gods. Mahashivratri is celebrated in his honour and has the most spiritual significance out of all the festivals that are celebrated in Hinduism.

According to the legends and myths that surround this festival, on Mahashivratri, the northern hemisphere of the planet is positioned in such a way that it leads to an upsurge of energies in every living being on the planet, and even the planet itself is brimming with energy that it has stored over the year.

What is Mahashivratri?

Mahashivratri is a day when nature itself pushes everyone towards a spiritual path. The day is often referred to as the day when Lord Shiva tied the holy knot with Lady Parvati, his escort and better half. In Hindu mythology, it is said that Shiva represents the body, while Parvati, also known as Shakti, represents energy.

On Mahashivratri, it is said that one needs to stay up all night, to show devotion towards Lord Shiva and Lady Parvati. One of the most important thing that happens on Mahashivratri is that the energy spikes are high, meaning if one stays up at night, keeping their spine vertical, it will lead to spiritual energy entering one’s crown chakra. Thus, leading to Nirvana.

Why is Mahashivratri celebrated?

Mahashivratri is celebrated by Hindus to honour Lord Shiva and his many divine forms. It is said that if one observes all the Shivratri and the Mahashivratri, they will be blessed by the cosmos itself. Shiva is not just a God, he is the God of Gods, and the God of demons too, thus, praying to Shiva on this day, will bring good luck, and will keep troubles and problems at bay. If one consumes Lord Shiva’s prasad on this day, it will get rid of excess worries and will calm the individual.

