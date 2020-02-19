Manohar Joshi Holds BMC Responsible For 'unclean' Shivaji Maharaj Statue On Anniversary

On the occasion of the 390th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji, the unclean statue of Shivaji Maharaj when governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari and mayor Kishori Pednekar visited Mumbai's Shivaji Park to pay tribute to the Maratha emperor has sparked an anger among the locals.

Manohar Joshi holds BMC responsible

Reacting on the issue, Senior Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi has said that BMC is responsible for the cleanliness of the statue. Each year floral tributes are offered by leaders and dignitaries to the statue on the anniversary, however, this time the condition of the status was in question as the statue seemed to look dirty, its polishing fading off, furthermore, the bird droppings on the statue were also not cleaned for the occasion. The entire situation offended the locals present at that time, compelling Joshi to assert that BMC should form a committee if required to undertake the responsibility for the cleanliness of the statues of great leaders.

"BMC is responsible for the cleanliness of the status. The mayor is present on the occasion and she will ensure cleanliness is maintained next time," Joshi said.

"If required, a committee should be formed in order to avoid such embarrassing situations in the future," he added.

Manohar Joshi and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari paid tributes to Shivaji Maharaj stating that the revered Maratha leader has been an inspiration to many and people should follow his footsteps to be on the path of achieving greatness.

"It is important to celebrate such occasions irrespective of the date or 'tithi'. It will be interesting to see how the cleanliness of such statues is kept in the coming times as it is a mark of disrespect to our tributes and to the statue of great leaders," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray among others also paid tribute to the Maratha Emperor on the anniversary.

(With ANI inputs)

