The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

CM Uddhav Pays Tribute To Shivaji Maharaj, Sanctions Rs 23 Crore To Renovate Shivneri Fort

Politics

On the occasion of Shiv Jayanti, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announced that Rs.23 crore would be sanctioned for the renovation of the Shivneri Fort.

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Thackeray

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited the Shivneri Fort in Pune district. Shivneri Fort is considered as the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Thackeray was accompanied by his ministerial colleagues Ajit Pawar and Chhagan Bhujbal.  

Interacting with the people there, Thackeray expressed his hope that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government would continue to be blessed by the great Maratha king and his mother Jijabai. He stressed that the poor and needy must feel that this is our government. Moreover, he took a pledge that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government would not rest until good work is done.

Thackeray asserted that his government would take forward the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Subsequently, the Maharashtra CM announced that Rs.23 crore would be sanctioned for the development of the Shivneri Fort. He also promised that the cases filed against the protesters during the Maratha quota agitation would be withdrawn. 

Read: 'Embodiment Of Courage And Good Governance'; PM Modi Pays Tribute To Chhatrapati Shivaji

Read: Shivaji Jayanti Celebrations In Mumbai: All You Need To Know About It

PM Modi pays tribute

Earlier in the day, leading politicians across the country including Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Describing him as a symbol of "courage, compassion and good governance", the PM stated that his life continued to motivate millions of people. Furthermore, PM Modi stated that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj would be remembered for his opposition to injustice. 

Read: Amid Rift With MVA Allies Over CAA & NPR, CM Uddhav Thackeray Summons Cabinet Meeting

Read: 'He Should Understand Coalition Dharma': Cong's Renuka Chowdhury On Uddhav's CAA Remarks

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CONGRESS: IS TRUMP LORD RAM?
PRESIDENT KOVIND TO VISIT J&K
KATIE HOPKINS LAUDS 'MODI & INDIA'
PHOTOGRAPHER CAPTURES DANCING BEARS
ANDHRA: NAIDU'S SECURITY DOWNGRADED
KOHLI ON WORKLOAD