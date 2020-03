Skanda Sashti Kavacham In Tamil For People Who Celebrate This Day

Skanda Sashti is a festival that is observed by devotees every month during the Shukla Paksha. This festival is mainly celebrated by devotees of Lord Skanda, the son of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati. As per reports, Lord Skanda is also known as Kartikeya, Murugan or Subramanian.

Skanda is admired by millions of Tamil-speaking people from various parts of the world. Lord Kartikeya is hailed in North India as well, and his worship in Tamil-speaking community households is considered to be an everyday ritual. Here are a few Skanda Sashti Kavacham in Tamil.

Skanda Sashti Kavacham in Tamil

sashtiyai nokka saravana bavanaar sishtarukku uthavum sengkathir velon paatham irandil panmani sathangai geetham paada kinkini yaada maiya nadam seiyum mayil vahananaar

Kaiyil velaalenai kakkavendru vandhu vara vara velaayudhanar varuga varuga varuga mayilon varuga indhiran mudhalaa yendisai potra mandhira vadivel varuga varuga

kaiyil velaal yenaik kaakka vendr uvanthu varavara velah yuthanaar varuha varuha varuha mayilon varuha inthiran mudhalaa yendisai potra manthira vadivel varuha varuha

vaasavan maruhaa varuha varuha nesak kuramahal ninaivon varuha aarumuham padaitha aiyaa varuha neeridum velavan nitham varuha sirahiri velavan seekkiram varuha

saravana bavanaar saduthiyil varuha rahana bavasa ra ra ra ra ra ra ra rihana bavasa ri ri ri ri ri ri ri vinabava sarahana veeraa namo nama nibava sarahana nira nira nirena

vasara hanabava varuha varuha asurar kudi kedutha aiyaa varuha yennai yaalum ilaiyon kaiyil pannirendu aayutham paasaan gusamum parantha vizhihal pannirandu ilanga

virainthu yenaik kaakka velon varuha aiyum kiliyum adaivudan sauvum uyyoli sauvum uyiraiyum kiliyum kiliyum sauvum kilaroli yaiyum nilai petrenmun nithamum olirum

shanmuhan neeyum thaniyoli yovvum kundaliyaam siva guhan thinam varuha aaru muhamum animudi aarum neeridu netriyum neenda puruvamum panniru kannum pavalach chevvaayum

nanneri netriyil navamanich chuttiyum eeraaru seviyil ilahu kundalamum aariru thinpuyathu azhahiya maarbil palboo shanamum pathakkamum tharithu nanmanipoonda navarathna maalaiyum

muppuri noolum muthani maarbum sepppazhahudaiya thiruvayir unthiyum thuvanda marungil sudaroli pattum navarathnam pathitha nartchee raavum

munthu munthu muruhavel munthu yenthanai yaalum yehraha selva mainthan vehndum varamahizhnth thuthavum laalaa laalaa laalaa vehshamum leelaa leelaa leelaa vinothanendru

