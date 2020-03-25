Are Religious Places- Temples, Mosques & Churches Open During 21-day Coronavirus Lockdown?

In his address to the nation on March 24, PM Modi announced that starting midnight on March 24, the entire country will be under complete lockdown for the next 21 days to counter the Coronavirus. Soon after, the Home Ministry released detailed guidelines on the measures to be taken by the central and state level to contain COVID-19 epidemic. According to the official guidelines, all places of worship will be closed for the public for the next three weeks. Also, no religious congregations will be permitted, without any exception.

The official notification says, "All places of worships shall be closed for public. No religious congregations will be permitted, without any exception." Here is the copy of the notification of what remains open and what remains closed:

All offices of the government barring for those providing essential services will remain shut. They will function with a minimum number of employees. Hospitals and all medical establishments will be open and the transport of the people working in this field will be permitted. All commercial establishments and private organizations will be closed. The exemptions include print and electronic media, shops selling essential items, e-delivery of food, medical equipment, banks, petrol pumps etc. The suspension of transport and hospitality services shall continue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged people not to panic and assured citizens that there will be no shortage of essential commodities and medicines during the 21-day lockdown period. "There is absolutely no need to panic," PM Modi said in a tweet "Essential commodities, medicines etc. would be available. Centre and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this," he said.

Advising people not to hoard essential items, PM Modi said, "By converging around shops, you are risking the spread of Covid-19. No panic buying, please. Please stay indoors." According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India has reported about 536 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Eleven people have died so far due to the deadly virus.

