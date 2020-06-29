Nushrat Bharucha Updates Her Spelling On Social Media With Extra 'r', 't' & 'c'; Check Out

Recently, Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor Nushrat Bharucha changed her name on the social media handles. She added extra 'r' and 't' in her first name and 'c' to her last name. On the other side, Nushrratt, who was off from micro-blogging site Twitter, recently joined it again to update her name. Nushrratt has not given any clarification for changing her name.

Nushrratt Bharuccha was earlier spelled as Nushrat Bharucha. Well, Nushrratt Bharuccha is not the first actor, who has changed the spelling of her name. Actors such as Ajay Devgn, Rani Mukerji and Alaya F, among many others, have also changed the spelling of their name.

Nushrratt Bharuccha's projects

Talking about her professional front, Nushrratt was lats seen in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl. The Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial was a BO hit. Interestingly, Nushrratt was seen romancing Ayushmann Khurrana on-screen for the first time. Numerous upcoming films are lined up in her kitty, including Chhalaang. The sports-drama will also feature Rajkummar Rao. On the other side, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Saurabh Shukla will also be seen playing significant characters in the film.

Apart from Chhalaang, she will also team up with Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal. The film, titled Hurdang, will be directed by Nikhil Bhat. Critically acclaimed actor Vijay Verma will also play a pivotal character in the upcoming flick.

Meanwhile, Nushrratt recently announced her collaboration with director Vishal Furia as she will play the lead in the Hindi adaptation of a Marathi film, Lapachhapi. Announcing the same, she also revealed the Hindi title of the upcoming horror flick, Chhori. The story of the film will revolve around a pregnant woman, who moves into a new house with her husband. The house, however, turns out to be haunted. It will be a blend of horror, as well as social drama. It will be directed by Vishal Furia.

Instagramming her post, Nushrratt wrote, "Thrilled to announce my next film, #Chhori (#) - Something shockingly scary is coming your way! Excited to work with @abundantiaent @crypttv @ivikramix @notjackdavis and with the amazing @furia_vishal. #Psych @shikhaarif.sharma @raedita @thevishalkapoor.”

