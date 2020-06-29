Sohum Shah Shares Details Of His New Social Media Segment, 'Filmon Pe Charcha'

During the Unlock Phase 1, while a few stars have started working, some are still at home and are spending time with their family. They are still practising social distancing and keeping in touch with there fans through social media. Like other actors, Sohum Shah is also at home. He recently took to her Instagram and shared a post where he shared a very interesting idea to stay connected to his fans through films and even have candid discussions.

Sohum Shah on Filmon pe Charcha

Sohum, in a statement given to the media, revealed that he will be staying in touch with his fans through his films and will also be having candid discussions with his fans. He revealed about Filmon pe Charcha, through which, on his Instagram stories, Sohum will be informing people about the films and how he prepared for his role. It was also reported that he will be doing this after watching his bucket list films. Take a look at his Instagram post here.

Sohum took to his Instagram on June 29 and uploaded a picture where he is seen looking at his laptop as a graphic of several films floats behind his head. It is a kind of representation of what he plans to do with Filmon pe Charcha. He captioned the post and wrote "Over the years I made a list of movies that I was dying to watch, but I never had enough time to watch them all... Saalon beet gaye aur list lambi hoti gayi... Until the lockdown happened and I finally had the time! I spent the last few weeks binge-watching all these movies and I thought it’ll be interesting to tell you guys what I thought of them, on my Instagram stories. Would you like to join me on this journey? #FilmonPeCharcha". It was also reported that Sohum is taking this step so that the audience can reach out and talk about the film.

On the work front

Sohum will next be seen in the much-talked film Big Bull. He will be seen in this film along with Abhishek Bachchan. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Reema Kagti's web series Fallen.

