Social Media Day: Meaning, History, Significance & How To Celebrate This Day

The most initial gadget for communication was the telephone, then the fax machine, and then social media; this is how the incredible way of communicating has changed. Since the time when social media was introduced, individuals have been able to connect with each other like never before. And hence, social media has evolved very powerfully and become an essential part of our life. To celebrate this way of communication, Social Media Day is celebrated on June 30 every year.

Social Media Day Meaning:

Social Media is a computer-based technology that enables you to share your ideas, thoughts, and information through the building of virtual networks and communities. Social media has made it possible to stay connected and informed about the people who stay far from us but are important in our lives.

It allows you to reconnect with those classmates, colleagues, past work associates, and more who are left behind in our lives. Social media is about who we can connect with our friends and family at any moment in an easy and fast way. So, let’s read about the history, significance, and celebration of this important day.

Social Media Day History & Significance:

1940’s – It was that year when the first supercomputer was born. Scientists and engineers were interested in introducing new techniques to network and connect with people. And this eventually leads to the birth of the internet.

1997- In the year 1997, the first social network was created. The first-ever social network was Six Degrees. And on this network, users could make profiles, upload photos, and connect with others for the first time.

2004- In this year, Facebook was introduced. Facebook was created in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and was founded by Mark Zuckerberg.

2005- In the year, 2005, YouTube was launched. This platform was born in San Mateo, California, becoming the most popular social network platform to share video content.

Celebration on Social Media Day:

Posts on social media

Social media is a vast platform to connect with people and also let them know about any important thing. So use this occasion to post a selfie, a Tweet, or go live on Instagram or Facebook and share your views on this Social Media Day about the uses and importance of social media.

Try new platforms

As we know, there are so numerous social media sites out there for you to discover. So if you have not tried some of these social media platforms, try signing up on any one of this platform and explore the world of social media.

Take it offline

Social media is a vast platform that brings people together, but sometimes it's most special when you make Internet friends who also become your real-life friends. So, in honour of this Social Media Day, why not hang out with a friend you usually just talk to on social media in real life. However, do not forget to take a picture with them and post it on social media.

