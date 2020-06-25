Social Media Post Suggests New Term For 'work From Home', Netizens Can Totally Relate

With coronavirus lockdown in place in most parts of the world and people confined to their homes, most of the work is now taking place from the comfort of beds. A social media post is now going viral that suggests changing the way we refer to working from home. In a tweet posted by a Ph.D. student Heather De-Quincey on June 22 the idea of working from home has found a new meaning. "I think we need to stop calling it 'working from home' and start calling it 'living at work'," Heather tweeted.

The post is garnering a lot of attention has it has already received over 1,68,000 likes and more than 32,000 retweets, which in itself shows that it is making sense to a lot of people who are seriously working from home. Netizens are just loving the idea that Heather suggested on Twitter. Some are just flooding the post with how there work time has increased since they have started working from home.

I think we need to stop calling it 'working from home' and start calling it 'living at work' — Heather De-Quincey (@H_DeQuincey) June 22, 2020

Netizens love it

"Women who perform unpaid labour in the form of domestic, household chores, have been living at place work forever. What's home for the paid workers, is the place of work for such women," one Twitter user commented. Another user wrote, "Nailed it. Work from home is like 'yeah so we brought your time for the whole day and night, since you don't travel to work anymore, you are bound to be present online and over calls at all times'."

And not everyone has the room to keep a home office/study, so their work and private spaces may be even more inextricably tangled up now and that's hell sometimes. — annamarabella grumble (@_annamarabella) June 23, 2020

💯 I've been saying that we should be apologising for being in people's homes rather than them feeling obligated to apologise for the very normal presence of family or pets — Annalinde Singh (@aLfriendo) June 23, 2020

I prefer “work invading our home” — Yonderman (@dmcinnis) June 23, 2020

This is so accurate! There is no downtime, there is no break. Work is busier and more stressful now than it was when I had an office to go in to. — Lozza (@LKPMac) June 23, 2020

The appeal of "living at work" to many shrewd employers will be enormous. Will save them a packet on premises and infrastructure. LAs will then lose out on Business Rates so will want to tax your home as a workplace. — IBikeHorsham says "There's no future in nostalgia" (@ibikehorsham) June 23, 2020

