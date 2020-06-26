Remembering Siya Kakkar Through Her Cheerful Videos And Social Media Posts

Just weeks after the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death sent shockwaves through the country, 16-year-old TikTok star Siya Kakkar died by suicide. Siya passed away on June 25 at her Preet Vihar residence in New Delhi. The details of her death have not yet been revealed and a police investigation is currently going on regarding the same. Siya was quite active on her social media. Take a look at some of her videos.

Siya Kakkar's last five social media posts

Siya Kakkar posted her last video on June 19 on her Instagram. She is seen cheerfully dancing to the song Sharaabi Teri Tor in the video. Promoting the song in her caption, she wrote, "And Its TIME to get knocked out by this lethal combination of an Epic Punjabi Song and an enchanting beauty. Watch the King of Desi Hip-Hop Bohemia, soulful singer JS Atwal along with Lola Gomez in the official video of Our Latest Single, "Sharaabi Teri Tor". [sic]

In one of Siya's videos, she is seen performing on the song What If I Told You I Love You by Ali Gatie. Kakkar is sitting down with a guitar and is showcasing a range of emotions based on the song's lyrics. As for her caption, she simply wrote, "Just like that :) 🥀". [sic]

In another one of her videos, Siya Kakkar is seen grooving to the tunes of Munda Badnaam Hogaya by Mankrit Aulakh. Kakkar has tried to enact a scene for a particular part of the song making use of the popular transition technique. As for her caption, she simply wrote the song's name and tagged the singer.

In another one of her videos, Siya Kakkar is playfully grooving to the song Mehbooba. She has used the transition technique for this one as well and is seen switching out of three different outfits. She simply wrote the song's name for her caption.

She shared a series of videos for this post. In the first one, she is seen grooving to the popular Italian song Bella Ciao. The song later transitions into another Italian song and Siya smoothing transitions her dance steps along with it. In the second video, she is seen dancing to the Skechers trend. In her caption, she asked her fans which one they liked better.

Talking about her demise with a news source, Siya Kakkar's manager Arjun Sarin said that the reason behind her drastic step ''must have been something personal''. He revealed that she was doing well on the work front and said that he talked to her the night before regarding a project. He further added that she sounded ''normal'' over the call.

