Social Media Day Quotes You Can Share To Mark This Day On June 30

Since the time when social media was created, individuals have been able to connect with each other like never before. And hence, social media has evolved very powerfully and become an essential part of our life, becoming the heart of communication. Social Media Day is celebrated on June 30 every year. Social Media has revolutionised the way we interact with each other and share our feelings with their friends, family, and the world. So, here are some inspirational social media day quotes to read and get inspired to celebrate this wonderful platform-

“Social media is not a media. The key is to listen, engage, and build relationships.”

-David Alston, author

“Think about what people are doing on Facebook today. They’re keeping up with their friends and family, but they’re also building an image and identity for themselves, which in a sense is their brand. They’re connecting with the audience that they want to connect to. It’s almost a disadvantage if you’re not on it now.”

-Mark Zuckerberg, Co-founder and CEO of Facebook

“Social media is the ultimate equaliser. It gives a voice and a platform to anyone willing to engage.”

-Amy Jo Martin, Founder and CEO of Digital Royalty

“Social marketing eliminates the middlemen, providing brands the unique opportunity to have a direct relationship with their customers.”

-Bryan Weiner, CEO, Comscore

“You don’t need a corporation or a marketing company to brand you now: you can do it yourself. You can establish who you are with a social media following.”

-Ray Allen, former American professional basketball player