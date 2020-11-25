Stores Open On Thanksgiving: Read About Walmart, Target & Other Store Policy

Everyone is geared up to celebrate Thanksgiving this year with zest but with many COVID-19 restrictions still in place, the festival might look a bit different this year. Many stores all around the United States are closing and other stores have some specific timings, reported Cincinnati. Read ahead to see if your favourite store is open this Thanksgiving or not:

Stores open on Thanksgiving

While reports have come in that many stores like CVS and Whole Greens are closed there are still a few stores that are open. A few stores like Sam's Club and Target are still operating on the holidays. Take a look at the list of stores open:

CVS: Most locations open regular hours; most pharmacies will be closed. The Fresh Market: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fresh Thyme: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kroger: All stores open until 5 p.m.; pharmacies closed. Meijer: Supercenters open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., pharmacies open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Walgreens: Most locations open regular hours; most pharmacies will be closed. Whole Foods Market: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

With this in mind, there are many stores that are closed as well. These stores have opted to not stay open during the festivals so as to stop the spread of COVID-19. Take a look:

Costco Findlay Market Sam's Club Target Trader Joe's Walmart

Walmart Thanksgiving Hours

This year, Walmart will remain closed on Thanksgiving. Usually, the stores are always open on Thanksgiving and it helps give buyers a start fort Black Friday as well. Walmart added on their website - 'We know this has been a trying year, and our associates have stepped up. We hope they will enjoy a special Thanksgiving Day at home with their loved ones. We are certainly thankful to our people for all of their efforts.'.

Kroger Thanksgiving Hours

Kroger will remain open for thanksgiving as mentioned earlier. The store will only remain open until 5 p.m. Keep in mind that the pharmacies in the stores will be closed.

Target Thanksgiving Hours

Much like Walmart, Target will also remain closed. The CEO added - 'This year more than ever, a joyful holiday will be inseparable from a safe one, and we’re continuing to adjust our plans to deliver ease, value and the joy of the season in a way that only Target can'. The stores will open then on Black Friday.