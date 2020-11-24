Marshawn Lynch Delivers 200 Thanksgiving Turkeys In Hawaii, NFL Fans Hail Former Seahawk

Former NFL star Marshawn Lynch was once again seen handing out turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving. The 34-year-old was seen on the roads near the Aloha Stadium in Hawaii, handing out as many as 200 Thanksgiving turkeys on a first come first serve basis. After the video of Marshawn Lynch in Hawaii distributing turkeys went viral, many fans hailed the former NFL star’s efforts online.

Marshawn Lynch Thanksgiving efforts see former Seahawks star distribute free turkeys

Marshawn Lynch handed out 200 free turkeys to families in need in Hawaii today. 👏🦃



(🎥: @RobDeMelloKHON) pic.twitter.com/D03LX5y8D3 — theScore (@theScore) November 24, 2020

Marshawn Lynch, who last appeared in an NFL game in January, was seen distributing turkeys on Monday from around 10:30 am. Several videos of Lynch went viral online, in which the running back is seen distributing turkeys at a traffic signal. According to khon2, the Marshawn Lynch Thanksgiving giveaway was sponsored by his Fam 1st Family Foundations, which partnered with Young’s Fish Market, Tamura Super Market, Barefoot League Hawaii and others.

With Lynch distributing turkeys in Hawaii, he was joined by former Hawaii football star Chad Owens who was also present to offer a helping hand. According to Hawaii News Now, as many as 200 free turkeys were distributed by the group on the corner of Salt Lake Boulevard and Kahuapaanui Street. Speaking to the publication, Chad Owens talked about how the group is trying to do something positive during the festive season at a time when a lot of negativity has been going around.

Marshawn Lynch Instagram: Fans applaud former NFL star’s efforts

Funny that the media always tried to paint him like a bad guy just because he didn’t want to talk to them — Clarke Kent (@ClarkeKent780) November 24, 2020

Nice Marshawn wish there were more of you! — THE SPORTS PAGE OPINION (@TheNoBULLfacts) November 24, 2020

What a great gesture. From all accounts he’s a tremendous young man. This shows me no different. — B. (@HrmsaBchBrent) November 24, 2020

Giving back to the society is something Marshawn Lynch has become synonymous with over the years. The former NFL star is regularly seen holding food drives in his hometown of Oakland, California, with Lynch having distributed Thanksgiving turkeys in the past as well. After the video of the former Seattle Seahawks star’s actions went viral on social media, many fans praised the 34-year-old. Calling it a great gesture, fans tweeted that they wished more NFL stars did their bit in giving back to society.

A look at the Marshawn Lynch NFL stats section

Marshawn Lynch played for several teams during his long career, turning out for sides like the Seattle Seahawks, Oakland Raiders and Buffalo Bills. The running back played a total of 149 games, making a 2454 rushing attempts. As per Pro Football Reference, Marshawn Lynch executed 10,413 running yards, with his rushing yards per attempt stat reading 4.2. The former NFL star also completed 85 rushing touchdowns in his career.

