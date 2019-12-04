The Debate
Sundarban Folk Festival: What You Need To Know About The Cultural Festival

Festivals

Sundarban Folk Festival is a heritage and cultural festival celebrated in the Sundarbans in West Bengal. Here is all you need to know about the festival.

Written By Shweta Patokar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sundarban Folk Festival

Sundarbans are known as the land of mangrove forests, connected by meandering rivers and connects life with nature, rituals and folk traditions. The department of Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises and Textiles (MSME&T), Government of West Bengal in association with UNESCO has developed a Rural Craft and Cultural Hub initiative in Sundarban covering 650 artists. The artists gather to celebrate their heritage at the Sundarban Folk Festival. The festival is held at Pakhiralay, Gosaba from December 27 to December 29, 2019.

All you need to know about the Sundarban Folk Festival 

What to expect  Bonbibi Pala

This landscape of the Sunderbans also inspires the folk traditions of this land. Bonbibir Pala is synonymous with this land. 
Bonbibi-r Palagaan is a dramatic performance tradition which is connected with the worship of Goddess Bonbibi. This ritual is exclusively practised in the Sundarbans in the lower delta region West Bengal. The word Pala means a long narrative verse and gaan means song in Bengali. Previously, it was only sung or recited as a eulogy to the deity to get her blessings. Later, it evolved as an enactment form where the various excerpts of the Sundarbans are acted out. It is also considered to be an emblem of the syncretistic nature of the region.

Johuranama is a story written in the Panchali form. Written in Musalmani Bangala, this Pir Sahitya work narrates the story of Bonbibi in the Bhati-r-Desh. It consists of three texts – Bonbibi Jahuranama 1284, Bonbibi Jahuranama 1287 and Bonbibi Jahuranama 1305. These texts are a part of the early print culture of Bengal, they specifically form a part of Battala literature.

Johuranama is a story written in the Panchali form. Written in Musalmani Bangala, this Pir Sahitya work narrates the story of Bonbibi in the Bhati-r-Desh. It consists of three texts – Bonbibi Jahuranama 1284, Bonbibi Jahuranama 1287 and Bonbibi Jahuranama 1305. These texts are a part of the early print culture of Bengal, they specifically form a part of Battala literature. The artist communities of the region will celebrate their third edition of the Sunderbans Folk Festival on December 27 - 29, 2019.

