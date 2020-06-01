Telangana Formation Day Images To Share With Friends And Relatives

Telangana Formation Day is celebrated each year on June 2, in the state of Telangana. This special day first started in 2014 when the Telangana state was officially formed. Telangana Formation Day is all about celebrating the birth of the state and remembering the struggle that preceded the separation from Andhra Pradesh.

Each year, on June 2, all 30 districts in Telangana celebrate Telangana Formation Day by hoisting the national flag. Citizens of Telangana also enjoy their day by spending their time with friends, neighbours, and their family. Here are some images for Telangana Formation Day that you can share with all your friends and relatives to celebrate the birth of the Telangana state.

Telangana Formation Day images to share with friends and family

Warm greetings to #Telangana CM Shri K Chandrashekar Rao Ji & his state's people on their statehood day. May this beautiful state continue to touch greater heights of peace, prosperity & development in days to come. #TelanganaFormationDay ⁦@TelanganaCMO⁩ pic.twitter.com/JCdeXXXU0p — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) June 2, 2019

Our greetings to the people of the #Telangana on the occasion of #TelanganaFormationDay. May Allah always keep this land peaceful & prosperous: @asadowaisi pic.twitter.com/FeSsKuupoZ — AIMIM (@aimim_national) June 2, 2019

This is the ancient Warangal Gate, it is the official emblem of the state of Telangana. It is full of unexplored Hindu temples, I hope to explore and reveal more information about this amazing state. #TelanganaFormationDay #TelanganaFormationDay2019 #Telangana #StatehoodDay pic.twitter.com/PgtHLgTFc9 — ᏢᏒᎪᏉᎬᎬᏁ mᎾhᎪᏁ🔥 (@PraveenMohanET) June 2, 2019

Tributes to all who sacrificed their lives for the cause. Salutations to youth who participated in the struggle.1/2#TelanganaFormationDay#Telangana pic.twitter.com/nWz7G8WxUT — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) June 2, 2019

I express my gratitude to Smt. Sonia Gandhi for her unrelenting commitment in giving voice to Telangana’s aspirations. I pay my respects to over 1500 Amaraveerulu (martyrs) who sacrificed their lives in ensuring that we have a new & ambitious state today. #TelanganaFormationDay pic.twitter.com/Y1Dbi48DHD — Uttam Kumar Reddy (@UttamTPCC) June 2, 2019

Significance of Telangana Formation Day and how it is celebrated

Telangana Formation Day signified the day when the state of Telangana was officially separated from Andhra Pradesh. Telangana Formation Day celebrates the success of the Telangana Movement that led to the birth of a new state. On June 2, the Chief Minister of Telangana hoists the Indian national flag. Then a ceremonial parade is held at the parade grounds in Telangana.

On July 01, 2013, the Congress Working Committee passed a resolution that recommended the formation of a new Telangana state, separated from Andhra Pradesh. The bill to form the state of Telangana was then brought to parliament in February of 2014. The same month, the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act was passed by the Government of India. Finally, on June 02, 2014, the state of Telangana was officially formed by separating ten districts from north-western Andhra Pradesh.

On Telangana Formation Day, state of Telangana sponsors its own statewide events and celebrations. These events/celebrations last for four whole days in all 30 districts of the state. On this day, citizens of Telangana also remember the historical struggle that led to the formation of the Telangana state. People in the state remember and appreciate those who dedicated their lives to form the new state of Telangana.

Moreover, the state of Telangana also awards its citizens for exemplary contribution in various fields like science, art, and literature. The state also holds the Telangana food festival across various hotels. Multiple Cultural events are also held at Ravindra Bharathi auditorium.

