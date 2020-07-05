Things To Be Avoided By All Devotees During Shravan Month; Check Out Full List

The Shravan month is considered to be one of the holiest months in the Hindu calendar, also widely known as Panchanga. This entire month is solely devoted to worshipping Lord Shiva. It is believed that the revering God of Destruction rewards his devotees with good luck during this month.

This year, the holy month of Shravan will begin from July 30 and is even more special this year because there will be five Mondays in this year's Shravan month instead of the usual four. According to Hindu scriptures, the holy month with 5 Mondays is even more special because that's when devotees can observe the rare 'Rotak' fast.

Every state across the country has a region-specific celebration on Shravan Purnima. During this month, some people fast on all Mondays, which are known as Shravan Somwar while others observe fasting for the entire month. In the Tamil calendar, Shravan is the fifth months of the solar year and is known as Avani.

According to the lunar religious calendars, it begins on the new moon and marks the fourth month of the year. Astrologers and pundits suggest a few things that devotees who observe a fast during this month should avoid at all cost. Read to find out what not to do during Shravan 2020.

Things to avoid during Shravan month:

First and foremost, all the devotees must avoid eating non-vegetarian food and drinking alcohol during this holy month.

One must also avoid the consumption of Brinjal or eggplant because according to Puranas, this vegetable is considered 'Ashuddha' (impure). Thus, a lot of people avoid eating it on Chaturdashi, Ekadashi, and in the month of Kartik as well.

Although one can perform the 'Abhishek' of the 'Shivlinga' with milk, devotees who observe fast should avoid drinking milk in this month.

'Abhishek' or 'Shivpujan' should be performed as early as possible in the morning.

One must strictly avoid the use of turmeric while performing the 'Abhishek'.

One of the most important things is to make sure that one's house and surroundings clean in Shravan.

During this holy month, one must also avoid eating spicy food because Rajasik and Tamasik foods have a negative impact on one's mind.

According to the Puranas, fasting devotees should overall observe abstinence for the duration of Shravan and try to follow the rules of Brahmacharya in this month.

