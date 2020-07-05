Things To Be Avoided By All Devotees During Shravan Month; Check Out Full List

Quick links:
The Shravan month is considered to be one of the holiest months in the Hindu calendar, also widely known as Panchanga. This entire month is solely devoted to worshipping Lord Shiva. It is believed that the revering God of Destruction rewards his devotees with good luck during this month.
This year, the holy month of Shravan will begin from July 30 and is even more special this year because there will be five Mondays in this year's Shravan month instead of the usual four. According to Hindu scriptures, the holy month with 5 Mondays is even more special because that's when devotees can observe the rare 'Rotak' fast.
Every state across the country has a region-specific celebration on Shravan Purnima. During this month, some people fast on all Mondays, which are known as Shravan Somwar while others observe fasting for the entire month. In the Tamil calendar, Shravan is the fifth months of the solar year and is known as Avani.
According to the lunar religious calendars, it begins on the new moon and marks the fourth month of the year. Astrologers and pundits suggest a few things that devotees who observe a fast during this month should avoid at all cost. Read to find out what not to do during Shravan 2020.
