Gayatri Jayanti Meaning, Significance, And Celebration In 2020

According to the Hindu calendar, Dashami Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Jyestha month is considered to be the incarnation of mother Gayatri. This is the day we celebrated Gayatri Jayanti. This year, Gayatri Jayanti falls on June 2. In Hinduism, mother Gayatri is called Vedanta. Gayatri is also regarded as the mother of Indian culture. Gayatri Jayanti is a very significant festival in India and is celebrated all over.

On Gayatri Jayanti day, sage Vishwamitra first uttered the Gayatri Mantra. People also believe that Gayatri, the Mother of Vedas, appeared on the earth on this day. As per Hindu legend, Goddess Gayatri is the Supreme Goddess. Devi Gayatri bestowed her devotees with spiritual happiness.

Significance

It is said in the Atharvaveda that mother Gayatri holds the power of age, life, subjects, fame, and wealth. Mother Gayatri is considered as Panchmukhi in Hinduism. This means that the universe is made up of the five elements of water, air, earth, light and sky and revolves around her. All the creatures in the world, their body is also made of these five elements. Mother Gayatri is in the form of the life force within every living being on earth. This is the reason why Gayatri is considered the core of all power and it is the reason why Hindus worship Gayatri.

There is a belief that Goddess appeared in the form of knowledge on Shukla Paksha Ekadashi in the month of Jyeshtha. This day is also known as Nirjala Ekadashi. Matantara Gayatri Jayanti is usually observed on the next day of Ganga Dussehra. The knowledge which she represented was shared by sage Vishwamitra to the world, leading to the elimination of ignorance.

Ekadashi Tithi Begins: 1.27 PM on 1st June

Ekadashi Tithi Ends: 10.34 AM on 2nd Jun

Gayatri Jayanti celebration

On this day, the devotees offer special prayers and pujas to Goddess Gayatri. People from all over gather to offer their respect and devotion in the form of prayers and pujas. Kirtans are also organised on this day, and the Gayatri Mantra is chanted. Chanting the Gayatri mantra is a must on this day. One must recite Gayatri mantra thrice a day, preferably in the morning, afternoon and evening. Happy Gayatri Jayanti 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is imperative that you stay at your homes and follow the guidelines provided to you.

Gayatri Mantra:

ॐ भूर्भुवः स्वः

तत्सवी- तुवरण्यम

भर-गो देवसयाह धीमही

धियो यो न: प्रचोदयात्-