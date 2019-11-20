Things To Do In Christmas: From Shopping To Food Everything You Could Do In Mumbai

Christmas in Mumbai is celebrated with joy and people from all sects of society indulge in the amazing festival. The festival has a significance and goes on for a week. Here are a few things you could do to celebrate Christmas in Mumbai.

Things to do this Christmas in Mumbai

Attend a mass

You could attend a local Mass in a church near you. The vibe the church gives you is something different. The symphony of the choir and the silence of the place just puts you at peace almost instantly. One of the most famous places to visit a mass is Mount Mary in Bandra. They have a whole timesheet of things they do. From carol singing to attending the mass, there are a lot of things to do here.

Cribs

One of the most known and popular things to do during Christmas is to either help to make or just view cribs around the city. A crib is for the enactment of the birth of Jesus, with statues. However, cribs have a social message associated with it as well. The statues are just one part of the many ideas the crib tries to portray. You can find small versions of cribs at a local Christian household, for a bigger crib you may have to scout for churches that make huge cribs.

Shopping

The streets during Christmas are lit brightly and you will be surrounded with a bunch of Christmas decorations all around you. Stroll around Hill Road or the Colaba Causeway for a wonderful experience. The shops sell various Christmas items, and the aesthetic of the place is something one cannot miss.

Food

The Christmas delicacies are very unique and are often very sweet. You can find any Christmas food at a local bakery. Apart from cakes, Marzipan is something one must try. Besides that, the Christmas candies are always around to accompany you while you do anything on the list.