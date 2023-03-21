Ugadi 2023: Date, History, Significance And God Who Is Worshipped

March 22, Wednesday, is a special day for those in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. This year, March 22 is significant for multiple reasons. It falls in the month of Chaitra and thus marks the Hindu New Year as per the Hindu calendar, also indicating the beginning of this month.

The history of Ugadi

The term Ugadi etymologically translates to "the beginning of a new age", which is very symbolic for an event marking the New Year. Ugadi tends to always fall between the months of March and April. Ugadi is a day for celebration as it also indicates the onset of Spring as the year turns as per the religious calendar.

The significance of Ugadi

Ugadi's mythological significance involves both Lord Brahma and Lord Rama. Ugadi, as per the calendar, even before it was established, is allegedly the day Lord Brahma began creating the Universe. This day is also significant for it marks the end of Lord Rama's exile and his return to Ayodhya to assume the throne. Both major events are representative of the spirit of Ugadi based on themes of the incoming of a new era and new beginnings.

Who is worshiped on Ugadi?

Several deities are offered prayers on this auspicious day. Lord Ganesha, Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Rama complete the list. While Lord Vishnu and Lord Rama are directly a part of the mythology and lore surrounding Ugadi, Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi are worshipped for prosperity and fortune, popular themes for the onset of a New Year.

How is Ugadi celebrated?

Ugadi celebrations follow the template of general New Year celebrations. Houses are cleaned, new clothes are worn. Rangolis are made and prayers are offered at temples. A dish characteristic to this occasion is pachaadi which is a mix 6 flavours - sweet, sour, salty, spicy, bitter and astringent. This represents the nature of life. Ugadi is celebrated as Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra. The same day also marks the beginning of Chaitra Navratri in North India.