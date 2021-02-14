Valentine's Day Quotes: Show Love To Your Close Ones With These Beautiful Words

Valentine's day is all about telling the people in your life how much they mean to you. The day celebrated on 14 February and signifies love and romance. The day is celebrated by offering flowers and confectionaries. Sometimes finding the perfect words to express your feelings is the hardest part of this day. And while you're planning to celebrate the day with your loved ones why not take it a step further and write a few words for them. Here are some valentine's day quotes to wish a Happy Valentine's day 2021 to your partner.

Valentine's day quotes for your loved ones

The best and most beautiful things in this world cannot be seen or even heard but must be felt with the heart.

The best thing to hold onto in life is each other.

Love is when you meet someone who tells you something new about yourself.

Love doesn't make the world go 'round. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile.

Love is a canvas furnished by nature and embroidered by imagination.

Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength while loving someone deeply gives you courage.

When we love, we always strive to become better than we are. When we strive to become better than we are, everything around us becomes better too.

Love grows more tremendously full, swift, poignant, as the years, multiply.

There is only one happiness in this life, to love and be loved.

We simply can't abandon ship every time we encounter a storm. Real love is about weathering the terms of life together.

Love is just a word until someone comes along and gives it meaning.

There is never a time or place for true love. It happens accidentally, in a heartbeat, in a single flashing, throbbing moment.

Romance is the glamour that turns the dust of everyday life into a golden haze.

One word frees us of all the weight and pain of life: That word is love.

You don't love someone for their looks, or their clothes or for their fancy car, but because they sing a song only you can hear.

We are most alive when we're in love

The Eskimos had fifty-two names for snow because it was important to them: there ought to be as many for love.

