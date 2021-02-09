Teddy Day Pictures And Quotes To Share With Special Someone On This Day

No matter how old one grows, it is never too late to celebrate Teddy Day. For many children have a multitude of memories attached to soft toys they might have owned during their childhood. As Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, many people are also celebrating Valentine's week beginning with Propose day on February 8. February 10 every year is celebrated as Teddy Day. Although Valentine’s Day originated in western culture, it has become the symbol of romance and love all over the world. Across all continents and cultures, people celebrate this day with their partners, friends and families.

Teddy Day is one of the more special days in Valentine's week because who doesn’t need a hug from an adorable bear. Cutest teddy bears are available in various sizes and vivid colours across all online shopping platforms. Hence people who wish to confess love to their partners or crushes must use the opportunity of Teddy day and pick a fluffy bear to communicate their true feelings to the special one along with a sweet handwritten note. To make this day a little more special, here are some amazing Teddy day pictures and quotes to share with special someone.

Read | Happy Propose Day Quotes To Share With Your Special Someone On This Day

Teddy Day pictures

All Images: Shutterstock

Read | Neha Dhupia renames February 6 as '#AngadBedi Day' as she wishes husband on his b'day

Happy Teddy Day 2021 Quotes

A cute teddy bear to my cutest one on a cute occasion. Wish you a Happy Teddy Bear Day sweetheart!

Like teddy bears are mushy and adorable, my girlfriend is also loving and cute. Wish you a Happy Teddy Day my love!

Your relationship with me is as soft as a teddy bear furs, as cute as a teddy bear face, and as loving as an entire teddy bear. Wish you a Happy Teddy Day my darling!

“You don’t have to be young to find a friend in a teddy bear.” – Rachel Newman

Read | Rose Day 2021: 7 romantic songs for you to choose from and dedicate to your partner

“A bear teaches us that if the heart is true, it doesn’t matter much if an ear drops off.” – Helen Exley

“In a world where everyone seems to be larger and louder than yourself, it is very comforting to have a small, quiet companion.” – Peter Gray

“You don’t have to be young to find a friend in a teddy bear.” – Rachel Newman

“A bear teaches us that if the heart is true, it doesn’t matter much if an ear drops off.” – Helen Exley

“In a world where everyone seems to be larger and louder than yourself, it is very comforting to have a small, quiet companion.” – Peter Gray

Read | Indian diaspora in Canada's Vancouver hold 'Tiranga Yatra' against Republic Day violence

Source: Shutterstock