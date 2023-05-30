Ganga Dussehra 2023: Date, History, Time, Significance, All You Need To Know

Ganga Dussehra, a significant festival in Hinduism, is celebrated with great enthusiasm to honour the Goddess Ganga. This auspicious occasion marks the descent of the sacred river Ganga onto Earth. Devotees partake in various rituals and offer prayers to seek blessings and purification from the divine river. Let’s delve into the historical significance, rituals, and stories associated with Ganga Dussehra 2023.

Ganga Dussehra Historical Significance

According to Hindu mythology, King Bhagiratha undertook rigorous penance and sought the assistance of Lord Brahma to bring the heavenly river Ganga to Earth. The king’s devotion and determination moved Lord Brahma, who granted his request. Lord Shiva then caught the mighty Ganga in his matted locks, allowing her to flow gently onto Earth. Ganga Dussehra commemorates this sacred event, symbolising the liberation of mankind from sins through the purifying waters of the Ganges.

Ganga Dussehra 2023 Date and Timings

Ganga Dussehra is observed on the tenth day (Dashami Tithi) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Jyeshtha. In 2023, Ganga Dussehra will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 30. The Dashami Tithi begins at 11:49 am on May 29 and ends at 01:07 pm on May 30. The auspicious Hasta Nakshatra, associated with creativity and purification, begins at 04:29 am on May 30 and ends at 06:00 am on May 31.

Ganga Dussehra 2023 Rituals and Celebration

On Ganga Dussehra, devotees wake up early in the morning and take a sacred dip in the holy Ganges to cleanse themselves spiritually. Reciting the Ganga Stotra, a hymn dedicated to Goddess Ganga, is believed to bring blessing and good fortune. In the evening, devotees gather on the riverbanks to perform the Ganga Aarti, a beautiful ceremony involving the offering of flowers, diyas (oil lamps), betel leaves, fruits, and sweets to the river. The flickering diyas illuminate the surroundings, creating a serene and divine ambiance. Additionally, devotees engage in acts of charity and meditation by the riverside, seeking spiritual elevation and seeking solace in the presence of Goddess Ganga.

Overall, Ganga Dussehra, a sacred festival celebrated with utmost devotion, holds great significance in Hindu culture. Through the rituals and observance, devotees express their reverence for the Goddess Ganga and seek her blessings for spiritual purification. This year, on May 30, 2023, devotees will come together to commemorate the divine descent of the Ganges and immerse themselves in the aura of spirituality and sanctity.