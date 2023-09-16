Vishwakarma Puja 2023: Date, Time, History, Significance

Vishwakarma Puja, a time-honoured celebration of craftsmanship and innovation, is just around the corner. This vibrant festival, also known as Vishwakarma Jayanti or Bhadra Sankranti, brings together people from diverse backgrounds to pay homage to Lord Vishwakarma, the celestial architect of the universe. The festival holds a special place in the hearts of artisans, engineers, and workers across India, as they seek blessings for success, skill, and creativity.

The Date of Vishwakarma Puja

In 2023, Vishwakarma Puja falls on Sunday, September 17, coinciding with Kanya Sankranti, when the sun transitions from Leo to Virgo. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Vishwakarma wields four hands, rides a divine goose, and carries a measuring tape, a scale, a book, and a pot, symbolising his role as the chief architect of the cosmos.

(In 2023, Vishwakarma Puja falls on Sunday, September 17 | Image: Shutterstock)

A Rich Historical Legacy

Vishwakarma Puja finds its roots in ancient Hindu scriptures, with mentions dating back to the Rigveda, one of the oldest texts in Hinduism. Lord Vishwakarma's contributions are legendary, from crafting Lord Shiva's Trishul to constructing the magnificent Dwarka, Lord Krishna's realm. The festival serves as a tribute to his creativity, inspiring artisans and craftsmen to excel in their fields.

Significance of Vishwakarma Puja

The significance of Vishwakarma Puja extends beyond religious rituals. It's a day when industries pause to recognize the skills and dedication of their workers. Some workplaces declare a holiday for artisans, acknowledging their invaluable contributions. Many individuals also worship Lord Vishwakarma's image and share sweets with their employees as a token of gratitude.

Celebrating the Value of Labour

Vishwakarma Puja stands as a reminder of India's rich cultural heritage and the nation's deep-rooted appreciation for skilled labour. It's a day when every occupation, no matter how modest, is celebrated for its contribution to society. The festival marks new beginnings, the inauguration of factories and workshops, and the reverence for tools and machinery.

As Vishwakarma Puja 2023 approaches, it's not just a religious observance but a time for everyone to reflect on the significance of craftsmanship, innovation, and the integral role that labour plays in advancing society.