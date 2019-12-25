Here Are Sara Ali Khan's Best Ethnic Looks To Inspire Your Wedding Wardrobe

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan kick-started her acting career with Kedarnath and Simmba. Both the movies were box office hits and garnered a lot of appreciation from the audience and critics alike. Besides her acting skills, Sara is known for her impeccable sartorial choices. The fashionista makes heads turn with her appearances in ethnic attires. We have compiled some of her looks in traditional attires that will inspire your wedding wardrobe.

1. Sara has donned green sharara ensemble featuring colourful floral embroidery work

2. Sara Ali Khan in Sabyasachi black lehenga flaunting heavy sequin work on the strappy blouse

3. Sara Ali Khan is gracefully carrying a chic look with this elegant floral blouse

4. She has opted for a yellow lehenga with heavily gold embroidery work and paired it with golden jewellery set

5. Sara in a red monotone ensemble look. She sported statement earrings and Mattha Tikka. She has kept her straightened hair loose with this look

6. Sara Ali Khan has given a twist to the nine yards of utter grace with this pant saree. It looks great on her

7. The Aaj Kal actor looks dazzling in this glittery attire

