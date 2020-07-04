What Is 4th Of July? Why Is It Celebrated As Independence Day In The US?

The 4th of July, commonly known as Independence Day or July Fourth, has been a national holiday in the United States ever since 1941. But, many are unaware of the fact that this tradition of celebrating the 4th of July goes way back to the 18th century during the American Revolutionary time. In 2020, the 4th of July will be coming on a Saturday. Here are all questions like what is 4th of July and why it is celebrated as Independence Day and more answered. Read ahead to know-

4th of July History

In 1776, the Continental Congress had voted in favour of independence on July 2. Two days after voting in favour of Independence, delegates from all the 13 colonies adopted a historic document drafted by Thomas Jefferson, known as the Declaration of Independence. Ever since 1776 to even today, the date July 4th has been celebrated as the birth of American freedom and independence.

4th of July Celebration

Fireworks, parades, concerts, family gatherings, barbecues, and more take place in order to celebrate this day with happiness. During the Revolutionary War, when the initial battles started to take place in April 1775, few American colonists had started to desire to gain complete independence from those who are considered radical and independence from Great Britain. By the start of 1776, as the fights started to become very ugly, many American colonists came together in favour of having complete independence.

4th of July Significance

On July 2, voting was held and a majority of Continental Congress voted in favour of being independent. That is the day when John Adams wrote a letter to his wife Abigail that read, “The day we get independence should be celebrated, by all the succeeding generations as the great anniversary festival of America's freedom and that the celebration should include parades, pomps, guns, bells, games, sports, bonfires, and Illuminations from one End of the Continent to the other”. On July 4, 1776, the Continental Congress had been adopted the Declaration of Independence. Even though the vote for actual independence took place on July 2nd, it is from the Fourth of July that it came into existence and is celebrated as the birth of American Independence.

