SSLC Exams In Karnataka To Held Be Between June 25 To July 4: State Education Minister

The examinations for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) in Karnataka will be conducted between June 25 and July 4 in the state, announced Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, on Monday. The Education Minister had earlier said that all the COVID related guidelines like the use of sanitisers, masks and screening will be followed at exam halls. Karnataka has reported 1,147 COVID-19 positive cases so far, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Read: Mumbai University Latest Updates: Panel Meeting Decides Dates Of Final Year Exams

"Examinations for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) will be conducted between June 25 and July 4 in Karnataka. Exams for English paper of Pre-University Course (PUC) will be held on June 18," said Kumar.

CBSE releases date sheet for X & XII board exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday released the date sheet for class 10th and 12th board examinations for the remaining papers. The class 10th schedule for the remaining exams is for the students of North-East Delhi only whereas the class 12th schedule is for students across the country. HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' releasing the date sheets on Twitter extended his best wishes to the students.

The CBSE exams were postponed due to the nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25 to contain the spread of COVID-19. "The class 10 exams will be staggered on four dates, starting July 1. The first paper will be of Social Sciences, while the next day students will be required to appear for Science exam," Sanyam Bhardwaj, the Controller of Examination, CBSE said.

(With Agency Inputs)

Read: Meghalaya To Conduct Remaining Part Of Class 12 Board Exams In June

Read: 'CBSE Class 10 & 12 Exams Datesheet To Be Released On May 18': HRD Minister Pokhriyal