What Is Devshayani Ekadashi? Know Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance, Meaning And More

Devshayani Ekadashi 2026: Ashadha Shukla Paksha Ekadashi is known as Devshayani Ekadashi. It is an auspicious day for Hindus as it has significance. According to Hindu texts, Lord Vishnu goes to sleep on this day and wakes up after four months on Prabidhini Ekadashi. The period of four months in the Hindu calendar is called Chaturmas. This auspicious day comes after the famous Jagannath Rath Yatra and falls in June or July as per the English calendar. This year, Devshayani Ekadashi will be observed on July 25, 2026.

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Devshayani Ekadashi 2026: Shubh Muhurat

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 09:12 AM on Jul 24, 2026

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 11:34 AM on Jul 25, 2026

On 26th Jul, Parana Time - 05:39 AM to 08:22 AM

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On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 01:57 PM

Devshayani Ekadashi 2026: Significance

On this day, Lord Vishnu goes to sleep in the ocean of milk, called Kshir Sagar. With this, all the auspicious and celebratory ceremonies like weddings and housewarmings halt. According to Hindu texts, celebrating in the absence of Lord Vishnu is inauspicious. Chaturmas is considered the best time for Bhajan, Kirtan, and Katha. The four months of Chaturmas, including Shravan, Bhadra, Ashwin and Kartik, mark all the important Hindu festivals like Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri, and Diwali. On Devshayani Ekadashi, many devotees fast and seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu.

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Throughout these four months, demi-gods, including Lord Shiva, Goddess Durga, Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesha, take over and keep their devotees protected.

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Devshayani Ekadashi 2026: Fasting Ritual

Before Lord Vishnu goes to sleep, devotees offer him prayers and observe fast. The fast demands abstinence from all grains, beans, cereals and tamasic vegetables. Begin the day by waking early in the morning and taking a bath. Wear fresh clothes and clean the house temple. After this, offer flowers and tulsi to Lord Vishnu and do a tilak from sandalwood paste.

Recite Vishnu Sahasranama, chanting “Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya". Offer sattvic food to Lord Vishnu and conclude the puja.

It is said that observing fast on this day will help in washing away sins and lead to liberation. According to Brahmavaivarta Purana, observing this fast also fulfils one's desires.

However, devotees should be careful while concluding the fast. They should not break their fast during Hari Vasara. The preferred time to break the fast is Pratahkal.

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Devshayani Ekadashi 2026: Legend