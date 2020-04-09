What Is Good Friday? Here Is What You Need To Know

Good Friday is said to be the day when Jesus Christ was crucified while Easter Sunday commemorates the resurrection of Christ from the dead. Here is the answer to what is Good Friday and everything else that you need to know about it. The holiday may coincide with the Jewish observance of Passover.

Good Friday 2020: What is Good Friday and why is it celebrated?

What is Good Friday?

Good Friday is the day when Jesus Christ was crucified and commemorates his death at Calvery. It is a Christian holiday and is observed during Holy Week as part of the Paschal Triduum. Good Friday is observed on the Friday that proceeds the Easter Sunday and falls on the day after Maundy Thursday.

Why is Good Friday celebrated?

Good Friday is celebrated so that the followers of Christ remember his ultimate sacrifice for the welfare of the humanity. People often wonder why the word Good precedes Friday if it was the day that Jesus was crucified. Many believe that the word Good comes from God's Friday while others interpret it to be Good in the sense that it is Holy. Several orthodox Christians also call this day as Great Friday. Some of the other popular names for this day include Black Friday, Long Friday, and Sorrowful Friday.

How do Good Friday Celebrations take place?

For Roman Catholics, there is no mass on Good Friday, but there is usually a service with Holy Communion. In addition to Holy Mass, many Churches may also have the Stations of the Cross which many like to attend. The Catholic law of Abstinence refrains kids below the age of 14 from eating meat on Fridays during Lent.

